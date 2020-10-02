Searching for a job this October? There’s no need to get spooked

Looking for a new job at the moment? Here are some opportunities and pieces of advice to keep in mind, whether you’re a graduate or an experienced hire.

September seemed to go by in a flash. It was a time of new beginnings for many after the summer, but if you’re still searching for your next opportunity, rest assured that October has been off to a great start in terms of jobs news.

In Cork, Green Rebel Marine, a new company set up to maintain Ireland’s offshore windfarms, announced its plans to set up a base in Crosshaven with 80 new staff.

Hovione is also hiring in Cork. The pharma manufacturing company’s base in Ringaskiddy is set to onboard 48 new people by the end of the year. The news was made after Hovione announced a partnership with Ligand to increase the output of Captisol, a drug product being used in Covid-19 treatments.

New roles were also announced for Galway this week. Transport-data start-up CitySwift said it will be recruiting for 50 new positions over the next two years, more than doubling its current headcount. The positions will be in software, data science, sales and marketing. The company will also relocate to a new headquarters in Galway city centre.

And in Belfast, RSM will be hiring for 24 new roles in finance operations, analytics, bookkeeping and more. The UK audit and tax consulting company has invested £1.3m in a new financial shared-service centre in the region.

Insights to steer your job search

We’re also still in the midst of graduate season, so if you’re on the lookout for your first job, we’ve got some tips to help. Edel Browne, a biotech graduate who is now a business analyst Accenture, spoke to us about her experiences in the company’s graduate programme.

Being proactive about your career is a great way to narrow down what you want to do. In this piece, Rachel Callaghan explained how her internship at Verizon Media solidified her decision to become a software engineer.

Even if you’ve just graduated, upskilling has become an important part of working life. All Campus CEO Joe Diamond highlighted some skills that graduates may need to learn for the working world, and gave advice on what to look out for if you’re considering further study.

It’s also important to remember that your job search is a two-way street. You’ll obviously be hoping to prove yourself to prospective employers, but a company should also demonstrate why you should choose them. You might want to look out for employers that champion diversity and inclusion, equality or work-life balance, for example.

And maybe it’s not you on the hunt for a new job at the moment, but your workplace bestie. Saying goodbye to the person you’ve been able to confide in and vent to isn’t easy, but Hays’ Robby Vanuxem shared some tips for getting through it.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.