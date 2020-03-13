Seeking pastures new? Around 400 new tech jobs were announced this week

Catch up on everything you might have missed in Careers this week, from jobs news to tips for working remotely.

In jobs news this week, online learning platform Udemy said it will add 100 people to its growing workforce in Dublin over the next year. Recruitment will be targeted at a range of professions, from engineers and product experts to salespeople.

Another 100 people will be recruited in Dublin by Unity Technologies, a San Francisco firm that has just acquired Irish software start-up Artomatix. The new hires will be working in R&D for Unity’s real-time 3D development platform.

And in Belfast, 200 jobs will be created by cybersecurity firm Rapid7, which has signed a 10-year lease for a 50,000 sq ft office in the city’s business district. The company plans to double its current Belfast workforce, with the new roles set to include engineers, developers and customer advisors, among others.

Elsewhere, a new bill in the US that could give Irish workers access to thousands of E3 visas each year was passed by the US House of Representatives. The bill will now move on to the US Senate.

Career insights

This week, we learned more about the life of a software developer from Fidelity Investments’ Elaine Healy. She was working as a teacher when she made the decision to go back to education herself and change career path.

And our editor, Elaine Burke, highlighted 20 interesting women working in AI, machine learning and data, from insurance to robotics to clinical safety. These are just some of the women working in Ireland and further afield who ought to be appearing in conference line-ups and industry discussions.

Words of wisdom

With remote working becoming a possibility for many at the moment, we looked at some online tools that could help you keep productive and organised.

We also spoke to EY’s director of diversity and inclusion advisory services, Olivia McEvoy, about the role that future communications will play in ensuring that remote workers are still part of an inclusive company culture.

It’s always important to remember that asking for help at work is not a sign of incompetence. But how do you go about it? With uncertainty around procedures facing many organisations at the moment, there’s no time like the present to make sure you’re communicating properly with your boss. Our deputy editor, Jenny Darmody, wrote about just that.

We also heard from Dropbox’s VP of global customer experience and head of EMEA, Adrienne Gormley, about the importance of people and robots working together to make things run smoothly in the future of work.

And during this uncertain time, you might be wondering what will happen to your pay if you’re told to self-isolate. To learn more, we spoke to the employment and benefits team at William Fry.

