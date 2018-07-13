Do you know how many jobs were announced this week across Ireland?

More than 800 jobs were announced this week across Ireland, including a massive offering from professional services firm EY.

This week in Careers, we reported on more than 800 new roles that were created across the island of Ireland in a mere seven days.

In total, 835 jobs were announced across Ireland, 230 of which were confirmed to be in Leinster.

The lion’s share was announced by EY, which divulged that it intends to create an incredible 520 new roles across the country in the coming months, primarily through graduate schemes.

This includes 215 roles up for grabs for experienced candidates in areas such as data analytics, IT advisory and transformation, risk, cyber, digital strategy, and customer experience. The average salary for these positions will be roughly €65,000.

Prior to this news, which broke later in the week, the top spot for largest jobs announcement was occupied by Belfast-headquartered IT training and consultancy firm Neueda Technologies. It will take on 200 hires at a software engineering hub in Athlone, Co Westmeath, that was opened in January 2018.

In Limerick, medtech giant BD is due to take on 85 people at its new research centre. The company previously announced 100 roles at the same centre, and this most recent announcement brings the company’s Limerick headcount up to 285.

Finally, cybersecurity player Skout announced that it is opening a new EMEA HQ in Portlaoise, creating 30 roles in the areas of management, sales and business development, and engineering and technical support.

This week, we also had the opportunity to chat to people working in some of the most cutting-edge areas within tech. We headed down to eShopWorld to get the scoop on what it takes to make it in the world of e-commerce. We also chatted to Aon’s Cristian Varela who imparted some excellent advice on being the best you can be in the IT industry.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.