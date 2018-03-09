More than 900 jobs announced across Ireland this week

March has gotten off to an incredible start with 901 jobs announced around the country this week.

It has been a truly fantastic week on the jobs front, with 901 new positions created across the island of Ireland this week.

The biggest bombshell of an announcement came on Monday with the incredible news that Edwards Lifesciences is to create 600 new jobs in Ireland’s mid-west as part of an €80m investment.

It’s obviously good news and bodes well for the national economy when jobs are created anywhere, but more so when the jobs are announced in areas such as the mid-west that less often see the benefits of massive job creation.

Of course, big firms will naturally gravitate towards Dublin because it’s the capital – firms should not be penalised for that natural urge – but it’s wonderful to see a large multinational such as Edwards Lifesciences express interest in Limerick and Shannon.

That doesn’t mean we won’t celebrate Dublin experiencing a boon, which it did this week with the news that 231 jobs have been announced in the county across eight different high-growth start-ups.

Dublin-based analytics and engagement marketing platform Xtremepush is also set to double its workforce and bring on 20 new employees.

Good news as well for people in Cork, as security and password management firm Keeper Security officially opened its first EMEA office in the city this week, creating 50 new roles.

It’s a good sign to see some of the best and brightest talent from around the world coming to Ireland to participate in the workforce, but it’s even better when those people report that they feel welcome and at home in our society. We spoke to József Valyon, a developer at eShopWorld who is originally from Budapest, about his experience moving from Hungary to Ireland.

We also got an exciting insight into company culture at Amgen, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links below.

Coming to a foreign country to work can be a big change, especially if you’re moving with a family. A good support network is key.

Edwards Lifesciences is currently looking at three sites in Limerick and Shannon to locate its new operation.

Want to work in the biopharma sector? You might know the kind of job you’ll have, but do you know what your working life will be like?

Keeper Security is setting up its first EMEA office in the city of Cork.

231 new jobs, created with the support of IDA Ireland, are being offered by companies operating in a variety of disciplines in business and technology.

