These firms are set to hire for new and exciting roles around Ireland

During the month of August, a number of different firms across the island of Ireland announced plans to hire for new roles.

August has earned the moniker of ‘silly season’ in the world of media for a reason – due to the fact that it tends to coincide with pleasant weather and annual leave, news flow tends to be slow. This trend can also extend to jobs creation.

Yet just because this time of year tends to be a little slow doesn’t mean there is nothing to celebrate. In fact, this month we reported on hundreds of jobs being generated in different parts of Ireland.

ActiveCampaign, a marketing automation company, revealed that it would be opening its new European headquarters in Dublin to support its growing customer base across the continent, creating 200 jobs.

The firm reports that it has more than 75,000 customers and sees the greatest scope for growth in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

In Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, global fund administrator Opus Funds Services revealed that it is set to open its second Irish office with the support of IDA Ireland. The expansion will generate 100 jobs over the next five years.

The company launched its European headquarters in Dublin earlier this year. This was preceded by regional expansion across Bermuda, the US, Canada and the Philippines.

In Belfast, Invest NI has announced its support of Chargifi’s growth ambitions. The company is set to invest £3.6m in its new technology and business development hub in Belfast, generating 41 jobs. Invest NI will bolster the investment by injecting £328,000 worth of funding.

“Chargifi’s decision to set up its technology and business development hub in Northern Ireland was influenced by the availability of high-quality talent, particularly software engineers, as well as the support offered by Invest NI,” said Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest NI.

Finally, end-to-end solutions firm Jacobs revealed this week that it will create 200 new jobs in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

