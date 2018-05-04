More than 500 jobs came to Irish shores this week

Jobs announced in biopharma, IT and the automotive industry provide opportunities from people across a variety of backgrounds to take the next step in their careers.

We in Careers always like to celebrate a particularly fruitful week on the jobs creation front, and with more than 500 jobs arriving in Ireland in the past few days, we have plenty to rejoice.

A broad range of roles in the automotive, insurance software and biopharma industries were made available this week across a number of significant announcements.

Chinese biologics platform WuXi Biologics has announced that it will invest €325m in a state-of-the-art facility in Dundalk, Co Louth, which will bring 400 highly skilled jobs to the Leinster county as well as 700 construction jobs.

In Belfast, cloud-based software provider Applied Systems revealed that it will expand its staff by 50 over the next few years as part of a larger strategy to expand its market share in the UK.

Aptiv, a global technology company serving the automotive sector, announced that it will move its global headquarters from the UK to Dublin, bringing 100 jobs to the Irish capital.

It can be really daunting to up sticks and move abroad to take up a new job in a strange country. Obstacles like visa troubles and language barriers can exacerbate this. We spoke to Yamin Xue about her transition from China to Ireland and how her employer, Liberty IT, helped her settle into her new life in Dublin.

If you’re applying for a job in a top tech company, one important thing to keep in mind is that a singular focus on developing and demonstrating your ‘hard’ skills may be to your detriment – as Shirin Poeplinghaus at Zendesk explains, she uses communication skills every day on the job.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links below.

What kind of things do you need to think about when crossing continents to take up a new role? We chatted to Yamin Xue about her experience moving from China to Liberty IT’s Dublin office.

Aptiv will move its global headquarters from the UK to Dublin, citing Ireland’s favourable regulatory system as a factor in the decision.

WuXi Biologics will invest €325m to build Ireland’s largest biomanufacturing facility using single-use bioreactors on the IDA’s greenfield strategic site in Dundalk.

While many people might assume technical skills are the most important asset when applying to a top tech company, your soft skills could be what sets you apart.

Applied Systems will take on a total of 50 IT professionals by 2021, bringing an additional £1.3m of salaries to the Northern Irish capital.

