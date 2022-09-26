Johnson & Johnson is bringing its women in STEM scheme to MTU

Women entering their second, third or fourth year studying STEM subjects are eligible to apply for the WiSTEM2D programme.

Johnson & Johnson is expanding its programme for women in STEM to Munster Technological University (MTU).

With its WiSTEM2D programme, the company aims to build up the next generation of STEM talent and provide opportunities for women to break into science, tech, engineering, maths, manufacturing and design careers. It includes initiatives such as leadership training, mentoring, internships, site tours and recruitment workshops.

The healthcare company first introduced the programme to University of Limerick students in 2016. It then expanded the programme to students at University College Cork in 2018 and University of Galway in 2021. WiSTEM2D has supported more than 300 women students in Ireland over six years.

Commenting on the expansion of WiSTEM2D programme to MTU, Anna Rafferty, Johnson & Johnson’s WiSTEM2D university lead, said the company “has a proud history in Cork”.

“We are firm believers in working with our educational partners to create a talent pipeline for the future. We recognise that we have a part to play in ensuring a fairer representation for women in STEM fields,” she added.

“This is why we have developed the WiSTEM2D programme, to build a diverse STEM community that reflects the great diverse aspects of society, by supporting and nurturing women studying in STEM.”

Prof Maggie Cusack, president of MTU, welcomed the partnership between Johnson & Johnson and the technological university. She said MTU was committed “to nurturing inclusivity, diversity, and equality”.

“Munster Technological University and Johnson & Johnson have a longstanding relationship through facilitating work placements, projects and scholarships, with many graduates going on to pursue rewarding careers at the company,” Cusack said.

“We are delighted to launch this initiative, not just as a great opportunity for the recipients, but also to promote STEM2D to all female students considering a degree at Munster Technological University.”

Johnson & Johnson is now accepting applications for its 2022 to 2023 WiSTEM2D. Women entering their second, third or fourth year studying STEM subjects at MTU can apply by 14 October.

More information on WiSTEM2D can be found on Johnson & Johnson’s website.

