Could a move to Kerry be the next step in your career?

The results of a new study on working life in Kerry suggest that the region is moving from strength to strength when it comes to quality of life, cost of living and career opportunities.

According to newly published research from Collins McNicholas, IDA Ireland, Kerry County Council and KerrySciTech, highly skilled professionals are deciding to relocate to Kerry.

The study – called the Kerry Relocation Survey – has suggested that quality of life and a support network are among the top factors driving people to the county, accompanied by a safer environment, being closer to family and friends and greater career opportunities. On that last motive, 83pc of respondents reported moving into a similar or more senior role upon moving.

HR services group Collins McNicholas surveyed more than 250 people who had relocated to the region within the last five years. Those who took part had come from 15 different countries, including Australia, Canada, the US, Portugal, Spain, Poland and South Africa. Overall, the study found that 89pc of participants are happy with their move to the region.

‘Building global success stories’

The survey’s results suggest that professionals moving to Kerry can benefit from a commute of 20 minutes or less, which was cited by more than half of its respondents. In addition, three-quarters of those surveyed reported either a similar or lower cost of living, with more than that figure reporting either a similar or higher level of disposable income.

Of those who took part in the study, the vast majority (88pc) hold a minimum of degree qualifications and 71pc have at least six years of industry experience.

Speaking about the results, associate director at Collins McNicholas, Rory Walsh, said: “It’s no surprise that Kerry is attracting such a high calibre of talent given the quality of life on offer in the region.”

Chairperson of KerrySciTech, John Gannon, highlighted how the results suggest that there are “terrific careers for highly qualified candidates who choose to relocate to the Kerry region”, from its offering of an attractive lifestyle to a lower cost of living – something he described as “a winning combination”.

“The rate at which many of our KerrySciTech members across all sized companies are growing is testimony to the region’s ability to build global success stories from this part of Ireland and provides confidence to candidates who choose to forge a career in the county,” Gannon said.

“Once people move here, it doesn’t take long for them to realise the breadth of possibilities on their doorstep in Kerry.”

Kerry skills audit

Kerry County Council also recently published an audit of the skills base that currently exists in the region. This was rolled out as an online survey which gathered 500 responses that will help the group identify the variety of skills, education and experience of people living in Kerry.

Speaking on behalf of Kerry County Council, its chief executive, Moira Murrell, said: “This has been a very productive and worthwhile exercise and has equipped us here in Kerry with an important array of data and information which can be applied in many ways.”