Leveraging skills and staying alert in the age of AI

We spoke with leaders from PwC and Liberty IT about how organisations can use AI advancements to their advantage.

We are truly in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), where new AI technologies are impacting how we live and work at an astonishing pace, and perhaps no roles have been as affected as much as those that operate within the STEM sphere. It would be a tough task to find a job within science, technology, engineering or maths that hasn’t in some way or another been altered by AI.

For Stuart Greenlees, director of technology at software company Liberty IT, AI has greatly changed how he works, primarily for the better. He has found that in using AI, his work has become streamlined as it assists with tasks such as summarising documents, extracting insights and generating content for emails and memos, all the while boosting his productivity.

“I don’t get to code as often as I would like to,” he admitted, “but when I do, AI makes it easier for me to pick things up again by providing suggestions and explaining code. In system design, AI has shifted our approach to include considerations like the integration of AI components in broader enterprise systems, implementing human-in-the-loop processes, generative AI (GenAI) guardrails for content moderation and non-functional considerations for new risks like prompt injection and jailbreaking.”

To adapt to these changes and glean all that he can from AI, Greenlees explained that it is crucial to make a commitment to continuous learning and collaboration. By staying informed and educated via training and industry events, he is of the opinion that AI tools can be effectively leveraged, “while cross-functional teamwork ensures we address the new challenges AI presents across the organisation”.

According to Sonam Bhardwaj Barrett, director of workforce consulting at professional services firm PwC, we are actually at a turning point in the development of AI. “GenAI was a major breakthrough, but agentic AI takes things to a whole new level,” she said. “It’s not just about generating content anymore, it’s about AI systems that can set their own goals, execute tasks autonomously and refine their approach based on feedback.

“What interests me most is how this shift is making it easier to access sophisticated technology, making it easier for people, regardless of technical background, to leverage AI in creative and strategic ways. For businesses, this means a fundamental change in how decisions are made and how work gets done.”

She has found that agentic AI is a natural evolution of AI’s previous role in the workplace. While GenAI responds to prompts, AI agents can take it one step further by actually taking the initiative, executing complicated workflows and even learning from mistakes.

“This is particularly valuable in high-stakes, fast-moving environments where businesses need to stay competitive. I’ve seen how tools like Microsoft Copilot for HR are redefining the way companies operate, automating administrative tasks, offering real-time insights on employee engagement and even drafting policies,” said Bhardwaj Barrett.

Keep the ball rolling

Skills within the STEM sector, such as AI skills, are advancing so rapidly that professionals have a job on their hands to stay on top of it all. According to Greenlees, the three most important areas to focus on are technical expertise in AI and machine learning, data literacy and certain soft skills.

He stated that employees should attempt to master the core concepts and tools of AI and machine learning, upskill using online courses – of which there are hundreds, if not thousands – utilise learning bootcamps and engage with hands-on projects available on platforms such as Coursera and Udacity.

Professionals can improve proficiency in data analysis and visualisation by frequently using tools such as Python and SQL, engaging in data-centric projects and contributing to open-source initiatives for practical experience. Lastly, by working on soft skills, namely problem-solving and critical-thinking, people can increase their ability to tackle diverse and complex challenges.

“Staying curious and continuously learning is key, as AI is an ever-evolving field. I spend a lot of time reading tech news and listening to tech podcasts. Networking through forums and industry events can also provide valuable insights and opportunities for growth,” he explained.

In Bhardwaj Barrett’s opinion, when it comes to upskilling, the HR landscape in particular has been reshaped by AI agents, moving the sector away from a reputation as reactive to having a more proactive function. For example, HR teams can now use agentic AI to anticipate employee needs, streamline talent acquisition and enhance workforce planning.

“But with these advancements, HR professionals also need to evolve. The focus should be on developing skills that complement AI, such as critical thinking, ethical oversight and human-centric leadership. It’s also crucial to establish guidelines that ensure AI is used responsibly, maintaining transparency and fairness in decision-making.

“From my perspective, the top three skills for HR professionals looking to advance in AI are digital literacy, critical thinking and adaptability.”

