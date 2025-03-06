Leveraging STEM for soft skill success

STEM projects give experts a wealth of skills in technical areas, but how can they improve less tangible abilities?

While STEM careers and projects are known for their complexity and developing a broad range of practical skills, we can often forget that they can also help us to build up our soft skills too.

STEM embodies the best of what people can accomplish to make all of our lives and the planet healthier, happier, more advanced and more sustainable. Arguably, when we think of skills in this field, we don’t always think of life skills, but we should.

So, how can STEM projects enable students, professionals and organisations to enhance and improve their soft skills?

Robotics

An early education in robotics can give children, young people, students and future graduates a strong foundation for careers in areas such as engineering, computer science, programming and machine learning. Typically the subject gives learners the opportunity to develop many of the hard skills crucial to a STEM career, but there is also a great chance to work on soft skills.

Often students will cross-collaborate on problems that have real-world applications. This teaches teamwork, communication and even empathy, as people learn to present their ideas, brainstorm and troubleshoot, while also being receptive to the ideas and goals of others.

Engineering

The scope of engineering is broad but it is typically defined as the branch of science and technology that focuses on the design, building and use of engines, machines and structures. So, as you can imagine, there are a plethora of opportunities to develop soft skills via STEM projects.

Take for example engineering projects that concern building a model version of a structure designed to hold weight. This involves strategy, planning and problem solving, as in the real world mistakes could have serious, even fatal consequences.

A fun project for young people in particular would be to design their own Rube Goldberg Machine. This is where a simple task is achieved via an elaborate chain reaction designed to teach mechanics, kinetic energy and Newton’s laws of motion. Aside from teaching practical STEM skills, by working on a Rube Goldberg Machine, students will develop their creativity, as they conceptualise their design.

ESG

As we move towards becoming a planet that is more responsible, STEM teachings are at the centre of achieving global environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Subjects in this area teach students and professionals crucial hard skills such as data analytics, but they are also an ideal route through which people can learn related soft skills.

Projects for example, conceptualising, building and deploying technologies and strategies for green buildings give experts skills in project management, teamwork and communication, while also teaching the fundamentals of environmental science and ethical responsibility.

Additionally, because ESG professionals tend to work closely with a variety of stakeholders in companies, institutions and government organisations, strong interpersonal skills built through networking and group projects are essential.

Coding

Coding gives students and professionals a number of technical skills to help them succeed in the digital workplace, from programming languages and analytic skills, to skills in AI and machine learning. But did you know it is a fun, interactive and educational way to brush up on soft skills too?

Coding challenges are events where teams work for hours, even days on achieving a set task for prizes and accolades. They are a novel and incredibly popular addition to the STEM field.

Coders, students and professionals aiming to rank highly in these challenges and in the coding field in general should brush up on the soft skills that this kind of project demands, such as adaptability, communication, quick decision-making, teamwork and time management.

Also, don’t forget to have fun as at the end of the day learning, while being educational and there to serve a purpose, is also supposed to add something of value to your life.

That goes for all of the above mentioned skills. It takes time and considerable effort to develop new abilities, but the payoff can be significant, so have a goal in mind and do what you can to get yourself there, without disrupting your work-life balance.

