Liberty IT named one of the UK’s top 10 tech workplaces

Belfast-based Liberty IT has been ranked the ninth best tech workplace in the UK in 2019.

Liberty IT, the Belfast and Dublin-based technology arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance, has been ranked ninth in the UK’s Best Workplaces In Tech 2019 in the ‘large’ category – the only company based in Northern Ireland to reach the top 10.

The list, compiled by Great Place to Work UK, showcases organisations that have recently met the ‘culture audit’ and ‘trust index’ thresholds. This means that any companies included have successfully implemented policies and programmes that foster innovation, development and empower talent in the tech sector to grow their careers.

Liberty IT was named in the top 10 in the ‘large’ category, which is for organisations with 251 to 1,000 employees.

The company employs around 550 and is currently recruiting for graduates, interns and experienced software engineers.

‘Nurturing your greatest asset’

Liberty IT senior director of talent Cathy Donnelly, who recently spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the future of work and human resources, said: “At Liberty IT, we work together to unleash the power of our people, providing them with opportunities to build solutions which add real business value, to work with emerging tech, to be innovative and be empowered and developed.

“All of this is set in an environment where they can avail of a wide range of benefits and make a difference in the local community through our corporate responsibility committees.

“We offer flexible working options, health insurance, mental health awareness, fitness classes and much more, alongside volunteering and opportunities to coach and be coached in your career. It’s not just smart business sense, it’s about protecting and nurturing your greatest asset – your team.”

Great Place to Work UK’s managing director, Ben Gautrey, said: “Liberty IT’s recognition as a Best Workplace in Tech clearly shows the positive impact its practices have on business.

“As a result, it is better able to attract and retain tech talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of their organisation.”