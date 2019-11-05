Find out why ‘every day is different’ for this software engineer

Lynsey Scott of Liberty IT talks about the importance of communication for software engineering and why no two days are the same in her role.

The Siliconrepublic.com team recently visited the Liberty IT office in Belfast, where we met software engineer Lynsey Scott. Among other things, she explained why communication is critical to her work and why she feels the company is “a great place to work”.

‘I think it’s great that the nature of my work is so challenging and every day is different’

– LYNSEY SCOTT

‘Communication is a really big skill’

Scott told us about the sprints she works in as a software engineer, describing the two-week blocks of work that finish with the team carrying out retrospectives. To make those sprints and other aspects of her engineering role a success, communication and teamwork are key, she said.

“Communication is a really big skill because if I’ve got front-end tasks and my other team member has a back-end task, then we need to be communicating with each other to make sure that feature is integrated successfully.”

Although it can be busy, this work is something she’s passionate about because of its exciting opportunities and challenges.

“We have a wide range of tools that allows us access to new technologies. Also, I think it’s great that the nature of my work is so challenging and every day is different.”

‘We’re always learning new technologies’

Scott outlined some of benefits of working in Liberty IT, too. Flexible working, something that is becoming hugely sought-after in many industries, was high on her list.

“Here in Liberty IT, I think the flexibility is the best thing. I can work from home if I have appointments,” she said.

Scott also offered some advice and insight for anyone considering pursuing a career at Liberty IT.

“If you want to apply here, I think that it’s a great place to work. We’re always learning new technologies here, and everybody’s really friendly and it’s a great culture.”