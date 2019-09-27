A look at life sciences – from job opportunities to career insights

Check out what you might have missed on the Careers section this week, as we shone a light on life sciences.

Life sciences were shown some love on the Careers section of Siliconrepublic.com this week. It’s a bustling sector in Ireland, with €10bn having been pumped into biopharma and biotech production facilities over the past 10 years, according to IDA Ireland.

All of the world’s top 10, and 20 of the world’s top 25 pharma companies (by market capitalisation), have operations in Ireland, employing more than 30,000 people.

With so many global companies having a well-established presence, there are always fantastic job opportunities to be found. Whether you’re an active jobseeker or just curious about the current hiring landscape, take a look at our list of top life sciences companies hiring right now.

Insider knowledge

And for those wondering what it’s actually like to work in some of these companies, we talked to a few people at different stages in their careers.

Intern at Genomics Medicine Ireland, Dana Flack, is a student of stratified medicine at Ulster University. She told us that her internship has fuelled her mission to continue working at the health research company after she has graduated, and has shown her that she’ll need a varied skillset to do so.

Meanwhile, Amgen’s director of quality, Karen Breen, explained the different elements of her career path to date, from an early interest in science at school to always welcoming opportunities.

Job announcements

If you want to learn about the new jobs that are out there but don’t foresee yourself joining the life sciences community, you can check out some of the other roles that were announced throughout the week.

Belfast will gain 120 new jobs as Silicon Valley cybersecurity firm Contrast Security opens a new facility in the region.

Elsewhere, Castlebar will be home to 80 new jobs in manufacturing. This is on the back of a €10m investment in a new 45,000 sq ft manufacturing facility from Fort Wayne Metals.

It won’t be the only new opportunity in the west, as Údarás na Gaeltachta announced a new digital hub network for the Gaeltacht regions, which will see 31 workspaces opened in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork, in addition to locations in Waterford and Meath.

