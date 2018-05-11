Do you know about what’s happening in Limerick right now?

If you haven’t heard, Limerick is the next big sci-tech hub in Ireland and Europe. This week in Careers, we investigated its rising star.

It’s not a stretch of the imagination to assume that you are a person who likes to keep abreast of the latest and most exciting developments in the Irish tech scene.

You could have any number of motivations. Perhaps, for example, you are a prospective jobseeker keeping an eagle-eye out for new opportunities. Perhaps you are already thoroughly ensconced in the industry and, as such, want to know what you should set your sights on for future development. Perhaps you just want to know what your competitors are up to, or maybe you’re just interested in the future of tech.

Whatever your motivations may be, it’s safe to assume that you would want to be informed if there was something intriguing happening right under your nose of which you might have been unaware. Indeed, that is exactly the case if you aren’t already watching Limerick with bated breath.

Seriously exciting things are brewing in the mid-west. The Limerick 2030 plan has committed close to €1bn to putting Limerick on the map globally as a tech hub, and many companies have coyly hinted to news in the pipeline that they are not, as of yet, at liberty to disclose.

As such, we at Siliconrepublic.com have decided that this month will be devoted to highlighting all the fascinating goings-on in the Munster city.

Earlier in the week, we published this handy sci-tech guide to Limerick city. Did you know, for example, that the medtech industry employs more people in Limerick than any other sector?

We shone a light on the hottest tech jobs going in Limerick right now and some of the top firms hiring in the region.

We also chatted to Siobhán Cashman, a senior scientist with Limerick-based medtech giant BD, about her career journey as a researcher and what her typical working day entails.

Maybe you’re not specifically interested in Limerick (we don’t get it, personally, but live your truth). We still had lots of amazing content for you, starting with these great tips for anyone who wants to get into data science, the so-called “sexiest career of the 21st century”.

We also saw some really exciting jobs announcements. Teamwork.com announced 85 roles in Belfast, blockchain powerhouse ConsenSys created 60 positions in Dublin and off-site framing manufacturer Entekra announced an investment of $55m in Monaghan, creating 100 jobs.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.