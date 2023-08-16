Ireland is an AI skills hub, says LinkedIn Future of Work report

LinkedIn said that its recent wide-ranging global report on the future of work and AI will be the first of an ongoing quarterly series.

According to a global report on the potential impact of AI on the future of work by LinkedIn, the countries of Singapore, Finland, Ireland, India and Canada are experiencing the fastest rate of AI skills growth.

The report contains LinkedIn data on the attitudes of nearly 1bn global professionals towards AI adoption. As of June 2023, Singapore has the highest rate of members who have added AI skills to their profiles over time. The share of members who have added AI skills to their profiles in Singapore is 20 times higher than it was in January 2016, according to LinkedIn data. This was followed by Finland (16x), Ireland (15x), India (14x) and Canada (13x).

Since November 2022, the platform has seen a 21x share increase in the global English-language job postings that mention GPT or ChatGPT. The pace at which LinkedIn members added AI skills nearly doubled since the launch of ChatGPT, rising from 7.7pc in the May to November 2022 period to 13pc in the November 2022 to June 2023 period. This finding was based on an analysis of how AI skills are diffusing across 25 countries.

The report did clarify that AI is not a new trend and it has existed since long before ChatGPT came on the scene. However, the release of the popular generative AI tool has yielded massive changes in the world of work. LinkedIn said in a statement accompanying its report that it wants to be able to help workers and users of its platform navigate these cultural shifts in the use of AI tech.

“GAI technologies, including ChatGPT, are poised to start to change the way we work,” the authors warned. They said that this report is the first of a series of quarterly LinkedIn reports on the state of AI in work. The authors also pointed to LinkedIn’s role in helping professionals upskill and improve their AI knowledge through LinkedIn Learning courses and more.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.