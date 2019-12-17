All Advice People Employers Jobs
LinkedIn: ‘Human touch’ will persist in emerging jobs for 2020
LinkedIn: 'Human touch' will persist in emerging jobs for 2020

LinkedIn has listed its top 15 emerging jobs in Ireland for 2020, but highlighted the continued need for ‘a human touch’ among tech roles.

LinkedIn has published a report on emerging jobs for Ireland in 2020, listing artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity roles as the ‘jobs of tomorrow’. However, the professional network has also emphasised that “a growing number of roles still require a human touch”.

The report is based on an analysis of all LinkedIn members with a public profile who have held a full-time job within Ireland in the past five years.

According to LinkedIn, the top 15 emerging jobs in Ireland are:

  1. Artificial intelligence specialist
  2. Cybersecurity specialist
  3. Customer success specialist
  4. Data scientist
  5. Site reliability engineer
  6. Cloud engineer
  7. Content specialist
  8. DevOps engineer
  9. Data engineer
  10. Technology analyst
  11. Full stack engineer
  12. Data analyst
  13. Operations associate
  14. Regulatory affairs specialist
  15. Talent acquisition specialist

‘No surprise’

According to LinkedIn, jobs such as AI specialists are becoming more popular due to the ever-growing presence of technology in daily life. Demand for data scientists and data analysts will continue, the report predicted, due to the prevailing trend of big data.

Mariano Mamertino, senior economist at LinkedIn, commented on the company’s findings: “It’s no surprise that AI roles are exploding in popularity in Ireland. As technology continues to advance at a pace, AI specialists will become even more crucial across multiple roles and sectors. Our recent report on AI Talent in the European Labour Market showed that Ireland has the highest ratio of AI talent in the European Union.

“But whilst tech roles dominate, the importance of the human touch persists. Across Europe, we are also seeing growth in customer-facing support industries – such as customer success specialists – to support the more tech-orientated roles.”

The report also highlighted the move towards a more flexible way of working, something that is expected to be a major priority for workers of the near future.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

