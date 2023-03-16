LinkedIn brings generative AI to jobseekers

Premium LinkedIn users will soon be able to avail of AI-powered writing suggestions to help them craft their profiles.

LinkedIn has become the latest big company to jump on the generative AI train. Whether a user is hiring or jobhunting, they will soon be able to leverage the platform’s new features to assist them.

For jobseekers, the company is rolling out a tool that helps them personalise their profile as they are writing it.

According to LinkedIn’s chief product officer Tomer Cohen, the tool will help jobseekers identify their most important skills and experiences so they can highlight these in the About section and in their Headline.

“By doing the heavy lifting for you, the tool saves you time and energy while still maintaining your unique voice and style,” Tomer said, adding that it does this “using the content already on your profile” in an attempt to maintain authenticity.

It is more about crafting suggestions, he said. LinkedIn is still encouraging people who use the tool to review and edit the suggested content before adding to their profile to make sure is accurate.

Cohen encouraged people to think of the AI as a co-pilot. “One of the most powerful ways to think of AI is as your copilot, your incredibly capable assistant, constantly at your side to help you excel at your task at hand and in your career.”

This echoes Microsoft’s recent launch of a suite of productivity and writing tools for enterprises called Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot.

The LinkedIn profile writing suggestions tool is being tested by Premium subscribers on a rolling basis. It will be rolled out to all Premium subscribers over the next few months.

For recruiters, LinkedIn is testing a similar AI-powered writing suggestions tool. “We know that writing a job description can be a time-consuming and painful task, particularly if you’re struggling to attract the right candidates,” Cohen said of the company’s decision to begin testing an AI-powered job description tool.

LinkedIn’s idea for the tool is that it will be able to help recruiters write a job description based on basic information they provide about the position.

To help LinkedIn users build their AI skills, the company is making more than 100 AI courses free for all its members until 15 June 2023.

There will also be several new AI courses launched, all led by experienced tech teachers. One of the courses is led by Cohen himself and is called Generative AI for Business Leaders.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.