Gilead Sciences tops LinkedIn Ireland’s best places to work 2023 list

Gilead Sciences did not feature on last year’s list. It was joined by other sci-tech employers such as Intel, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

Some of Ireland’s best-known sci-tech employers feature in this year’s LinkedIn Ireland list of the 25 best places for people to grow their careers at.

LinkedIn’s Top Companies Ireland list, which was released today (19 April), based its findings on data the platform pulled on factors such as career progression, job layoffs, upskilling programmes and more.

Biotech research company Gilead Sciences scooped first place, followed by Flutter Entertainment in second place and Dell Technologies in third.

In fourth and fifth place were JPMorgan Chase & Co and Mastercard respectively.

The remainder of the top 10 companies in order was professional services firm EY; pharma player AstraZeneca; biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical; fintech giant Citi; and Medtronic.

Apple entered the list in 12th place, a drop on last year’s placement of fourth. The company did implement layoffs in recent months, however.

Last year, Accenture was the top place to work in Ireland according to LinkedIn’s list. The professional services company does not feature on this year’s list. It also announced job cuts recently.

Another notable absence from this year’s list is Meta, which entered last year’s list at 15th place.

Companies like PepsiCo, Bank of America, EY and Citi all improved their placings on last year.

There were new entrants this year also, including Fidelity Investments, Eli Lilly, ByteDance, Viatris, Deloitte, Grant Thornton and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Stryker, a medical equipment manufacturing company, also featured on the list despite its appearance in the news following a workplace incident that left two men at its Cork site severely injured.

The top 25 companies to work for and grow your career in Ireland this year, according to LinkedIn, are:

Gilead Sciences Flutter Entertainment Dell Technologies JPMorgan Chase & Co Mastercard EY AstraZeneca BioMarin Pharmaceutical Citi Medtronic PepsiCo Apple Boston Scientific Bank of America Pfizer Intel Corporation HedgeServ Stryker Fidelity Investments Eli Lilly and Company ByteDance Viatris Hewlett Packard Enterprise Deloitte Grant Thornton

