Careers
71pc of Gen Z considering a job change in 2023, says LinkedIn data

Almost half (49pc) of Irish workers said they are now more confident in pushing for a promotion or new opportunity in 2023.

According to new data from LinkedIn, more than half (59pc) of Irish people are considering changing jobs in 2023.

The figure of 59pc rises to 71pc among younger Gen Z workers, according to the research.

Gen Z’s older counterparts seemed less likely to want to change roles, with only 47pc of people aged 45-54 indicating they would.

Among all ages, many workers are aiming for positive career progression this year. Almost one in two (49pc) workers said they are now more confident in pushing for a promotion or new opportunity in 2023.

In terms of factors driving people’s reasons to want to change job this year, pay was a top consideration.

Demand for higher salaries was the biggest motivator for employees wanting to leave a current role (43pc). An increase in salary was the biggest factor that would influence employees to stay in their jobs, according to half of respondents.

Irish workers have been thinking about job changes and pay increases for some time now, if previous research carried out on these issues is anything to go by.

Last April, a report by IrishJobs.ie found that the jobs market favoured employees. It also pointed to the fact people were concerned about the rising cost-of-living and inflation at the time.

A global EY survey found that 42pc of workers all over the world said that pay increases were the key to addressing staff turnover.

Among younger people, the cost-of-living was also a concern last year, with Deloitte research indicating that Millennial and Gen Z workers were indicating they would vote with their feet and leave jobs that didn’t meet their standards.

More recently, according to the LinkedIn data, it seems some younger workers are still keen to hold on to their jobs and move up the career ladder. Just over a quarter (26pc) of Gen Z employees worked longer hours, while 15pc cut back on their flexible working hours to spend more time in the office.

