LinkedIn plans major new campus in Dublin city centre

LinkedIn will lease office space at Wilton Park for its new Dublin city campus.

US tech giant LinkedIn will establish a new major campus in Dublin. It was confirmed today (10 January) that the company has pre-let additional office space in the new Wilton Park development in the city centre, directly beside its current European headquarters, which is due for completion in 2023.

LinkedIn had already pre-let 150,000 sq ft of space at One Wilton Park from property company IPUT, but it is now pre-letting a further 430,000 sq ft of offices at Two to Four Wilton Park.

LinkedIn currently has around 1,200 staff in its Dublin office but, in May of last year, the company announced plans to increase its headcount by around 800. According to the Irish Times, the new Wilton Park space will have the capacity for LinkedIn to expand its workforce by more than 4,000 in the medium to long term.

The company has agreed on a 25-year lease with a term certain of 12 years at Wilton Park, which will serve as its European headquarters. Construction has already commenced on One Wilton Park, which was fully pre-let to LinkedIn in 2018. Development of the three additional inter-connecting office buildings – Two, Three and Four Wilton Park – will begin later this year and is targeted for completion in 2023.

The full €750m development, which is located off Wilton Terrace in Dublin 2, will include a total of more than 600,000 sq ft of offices, as well as retail and restaurant space.

Niall Gaffney, chief executive of IPUT, described it as a “landmark development”.

“We are proud to partner with LinkedIn, a global technology brand that shares our ambition to sustainably develop a new destination in Dublin’s central business district,” he said.

“This major development will be a key driver of long-term returns for our shareholders. We are committing €350m to the development of the Wilton Park estate which, on completion, will have a value of over €750m.”

Sustainability and efficiency

IPUT has cited sustainability, efficiency and digital connectivity as major considerations in the construction of the site. It said that the estate will hold an A3 energy rating, with energy consumption savings of 70pc and water usage savings of 60pc compared with those of the existing buildings.

A preview of the workspace was also issued by the company, describing the office buildings as being accessible through open and collaborative reception areas, with floor-to-ceiling glazing on its interiors, offering employees “uninterrupted views of the park, canal and beyond”.

“Centred around a one-acre restored park, this landmark development is an opportunity to set new standards for place-making in Dublin,” Gaffney said. “Incorporating a new public square and a carefully landscaped streetscape, we will create a new sustainable environment for both work and leisure, incorporating curated food halls and a variety of dining spaces.”

Updated, 10.45am, 10 January 2020: A previous version of this article suggested that LinkedIn would expand its workforce by 4,000, but this was updated to clarify that LinkedIn’s new Dublin campus will have the capacity for more than 4,000 extra staff.