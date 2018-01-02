LinkedIn reveals talent flow reversal from UK back to Ireland

A Brexit bonanza, perhaps?

Professional social network LinkedIn has revealed new data that shows a shift in professional migration patterns, with more workers moving to Ireland than in the other direction.

The research indicates a reversal in the situation from just a few months ago.

‘There’s no surprise that the software industry remains the biggest lure for skilled workers moving to Ireland’

– SHARON MCCOOEY

Despite remaining the top destination for professionals leaving Ireland, the UK now accounts for the largest net migration to this country, with 21pc of all professional talent migrating to Ireland now coming from the UK.

Has the tide turned?

LinkedIn Ireland site leader and senior director of international operations, Sharon McCooey, said that the turning of the tide may be the effect of both Brexit and Ireland’s economic recovery.

“The flow of talent between the UK and Ireland has long been significant but this year, the combined forces of uncertainty in the UK and our continued recovery in Ireland, led by strong growth in Dublin, sees us welcome more British resident workers to Ireland than the reverse,” McCooey said.

Ireland continues to be a net beneficiary of talent migration with more professionals moving to the country than departing.

Based on analysis of LinkedIn’s membership data between October 2016 and October 2017, the top five countries for migrating talent coming to Ireland were the UK (21pc), Brazil (8pc), India (11pc), Australia (6pc) and Italy (5pc).

The data shows that the software sector continues to be the largest net beneficiary of talent moving to Ireland.

More than 900 software companies based in Ireland continue to be a lure for tech professionals.

The overall top five sectors for attracting talent to Ireland were, respectively: technology/software, healthcare/pharmaceutical, HR/recruitment, financial services/insurance, and architecture/engineering.

For executives departing Ireland, the top five destinations are Switzerland (22pc), Germany (17pc), Canada (15pc), Malta (10pc) and Poland (4pc).

Irish-based executives going abroad were pursuing opportunities in the following top five industries: media/entertainment, oil/energy, retail/consumer, technology/hardware and aero/automotive transport.

“Ireland’s communities, businesses and leadership have built momentum behind the understanding that this is an attractive place to live and work,” McCooey said.

“This is a trend that we expect to continue, given that we will soon be the only English-speaking member of the European Union. There’s no surprise that the software industry remains the biggest lure for skilled workers moving to Ireland, underlining the glowing reputation of the indigenous firms and multinationals operating here.”