DCU to provide new machine learning module for undergrads

The machine learning module was compiled by researchers at the Insight centre for data analytics and the DCU computer science faculty.

Students at Dublin City University (DCU) will soon be able to avail of a new module that provides an introduction to machine learning.

The module will be provided to undergraduate computer science students. They will be able to learn the basics, as well as get an insight into how different industries and professionals use machine learning.

Machine learning is an AI application that enables systems to self-programme by recognising patterns in large data sets.

The technology is rapidly transforming decision-making processes in sectors ranging from manufacturing to healthcare.

“Machine learning interacts with how we live today so fundamentally that we feel our researchers can provide insights to students on what jobs they can expect to be doing when they graduate,” said the module’s co-ordinator, Dr Hilary Murray.

“Machine learning is a fast-evolving field. The best way to learn about its scope is through exploring the work of researchers using it now.”

The module was put together by DCU’s School of Computing and Science Foundation Ireland’s Insight research centre for data analytics.

The module’s participants will be taught when and how best to use the methodology and about the ethics associated with using AI.

“At Insight we know data can be used for good, to solve problems in today’s environment and harness computer know how to make processes less wasteful and more efficient,” said Murray.

Prof Tomas Ward, Insight DCU site director said that the researchers who worked on compiling the module wanted to encourage undergraduate students to be enthusiastic about using data to solve real world problems.

“We are excited about this work we are doing and encourage undergraduate students to feel the same way. They are the future, they have the ideas, we can show them the tools.”

More information about courses in computer science is available on DCU’s website.

