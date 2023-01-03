Machine learning salaries saw significant increase in 2022, says report

The Hays salary guide for 2023 suggests that machine learning analysts can expect to earn an average of €85,000 in Ireland.

Machine learning analysts and site reliability engineers experienced a salary increase of almost one third (31pc) in 2022.

The jump in pay for machine learning analysts was the biggest year-on-year salary increase amongst Irish-based professionals in the last 12 months, according to the Hays Salary and Recruiting Trends Guide 2023.

The professional and recruitment services company reports its findings from data on job listings, job offers and candidate registrations it gathered during 2022 via its offices across Ireland.

Maureen Lynch, operations director at Hays Ireland, said, “The rise in salaries in machine learning is reflective of the growth of technology in recent years, and we expect the application of AI and machine learning to accelerate further in years to come, which can only be good news for those with relevant skill sets.”

Both machine learning analysts and site reliability engineers can currently expect, on average, a salary of €85,000, according to the Hays report. Though they were not the only tech workers to experience salary increases in 2022.

Tech was one of several sectors along with construction, property and insurance to experience notable salary jumps.

Full-stack developers saw salaries rise by 23pc in 2022 and can now command an average of €80,000.

Lynch acknowledged that 2022 saw Irish salaries grow significantly in a lot of sectors. Overall, the report found that 79pc of employers said they were committed to increasing salaries in 2023.

Many cited the cost-of-living crisis as a reason for increasing pay rates as well as the need to retain talent. The majority of employers (92pc) said they had experienced skills shortages over the past year.

“The salary guide indicates that despite the cost-of-living crisis and skills shortages, employers are confident that they will increase salaries in 2023 and will also plan to increase staffing numbers,” said Lynch.

She added that employers were “optimistic about 2023”.

“While retention of staff is an issue for businesses, employers are adjusting and increasing salaries in order to meet the needs of staff.”

