Marine Institute seeks applicants for its 2023 Summer scholarship scheme

Third level students studying marine science or a related discipline can now apply to the Marine Institute’s summer 2023 scholarship programme.

The Marine Institute has been running its scholarship programme for more than 30 years. The agency is responsible for marine research and innovation in Ireland.

Scholarship participants will receive training and work experience in marine science, as well as career development advice and the chance to network with others in their field.

The programme will be based at the Marine Institute’s facilities in Oranmore, Co Galway and Newport, Co Mayo. The deadline for applications is Friday 24 February.

Students will work full time with Marine Institute staff in these locations. They will gain insight into the agency’s work in areas such as marine and freshwater fisheries monitoring, the National Tide Gauge Network, SmartBay, INFOMAR, Fish Health Unit, finance, historical data re-construction, human resources, oceanography, marine infrastructure, and marine communications.

“When I was an undergraduate, I did three summer bursaries and found they informed my career direction and developed my network,” said Dr Paul Connolly, CEO of the Marine Institute.

“Our summer bursary scholarship programme allows undergraduate students to work with our talented staff on a broad range of marine projects. The experience strengthens their skills and knowledge of Ireland’s marine and maritime sector.

“The programme also helps students make informed decisions early in their studies about potential avenues they might pursue in their marine and maritime careers.”

The scholarship is open to undergraduates of universities, institutes of technology and national institutes for higher education. Applicants can be national or international.

In order to participate in the scheme, students must have completed two years of study in a relevant discipline by the beginning of June 2023.

More information on how to apply for the scholarship programme is available on Marine Institute’s website.

