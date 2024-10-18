Is the menopause still too taboo for the Irish workforce?

Women’s issues, particularly in relation to work and reproductive health, are often regarded with an air of secrecy that undermines efforts to improve.

Today (18 October) is world menopause day, an internationally recognised day designed to draw attention to the symptoms of menopause, the effect it can have on everyday life, available supports and initiatives to end the stigma.

A Menopause in the Workplace study, just released by the University of Galway and University College Cork, has shown that in 2024, the menopause is still very much a taboo topic, despite roughly 26pc of the planet’s women being in a post-menopausal age group.

The study surveyed 835 women and 151 men from five public sector organisations across Ireland, to explore women’s experiences of menopause at work, the attitudes of other workers who are not experiencing menopause, the impact of menopause on work outcomes for women and the available interventions to support them.

Key findings include the discovery that 68pc of respondents said that menopause was not a topic of conversation in their workplace, with 8pc classifying the subject as taboo.

Dr Maeve O’Sullivan, from the College of Business, Public Policy and Law at the University of Galway, said: “Despite high rates of women in employment and Government focus on keeping people in work for longer, menopause remains a taboo subject in many organisations and a significant barrier to employee wellbeing and productivity.”

She noted that the topic is not just an age or gender issue, because it can have an impact on colleagues at work, making it an organisational issue that should be addressed as such.

With symptoms ranging from brain fog and changes in mood, to uncontrollable changes in body temperature and disrupted sleep, managing the menopause at work takes considerable effort.

Organisational responsibility

The survey was evident of a lack of organisational responsibility when it comes to addressing the topic of menopause in the workplace and ensuring that all employees are aware of rights and available support. In fact, three-quarters of respondents stated they were unsure if their company even had a menopause policy in place.

Nearly a third of line managers, who have had people speak with them on the issue, admitted that they do not feel fully equipped to discuss the menopause or offer support. 82pc of respondents believe organisations should prioritise training for line managers and supervisors, teaching them how to effectively support menopausal women in the workplace.

In addition to struggling with the physical and mental implications of menopause, women are also likely to suffer professionally as the report indicated 65pc of responding women do not intend to apply for a promotion and are less likely to apply when compared to their pre-menopausal co-workers.

“Our study’s findings demonstrate the urgent need to tackle this taboo and better equip organisations and managers to facilitate greater job satisfaction and wellbeing among female employees. Menopause is not simply a female issue,” said O’ Sullivan.

The future of women’s reproductive health

The survey outlined a number of recommendations, aimed at improving how the topic of the menopause can be addressed in the workplace. For example, it suggested that training and education programmes targeting decision-makers such as line managers and HR, as well the wider workforce, should be brought into effect.

Efforts to remove the stigma, demystify the subject and develop skills and understanding in this area should be paramount. Additionally, women going through the menopause should be offered greater flexibility and workplace accommodations, to allow for medical appointments and symptom management.

A positive company culture is also of great importance as the survey stated “greater levels of job satisfaction enable menopausal women to better cope with exhaustion”. Access to specialist menopause consultants or health coaches is also recommended, as well as overall health promotion and support.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.