How micro-credentials can impact the world of digital upskilling in a big way

Courses offering micro-credentials are fast becoming popular among students and professionals looking to branch out in their fields, particularly in the realm of advanced digital skills.

Micro-credentials are courses that offer skills, experience and knowledge in a specific area and are designed to be short-term, flexible and achievable in a part-time capacity.

Advanced digitalisation across industries has forever altered the skills expectations for people both entering and already in the workforce, so many are engaging with micro-credential programmes to bridge the skills gap.

For Louise O’Gorman, a chartered engineer and centre manager at the Advance Centre for Professional Training at Atlantic Technological University Sligo (ATU Sligo), the digital landscape in Ireland is undergoing a significant transformation, driven largely by technological advancements and initiatives designed to improve digital capabilities.

“There is a strong commitment from higher education institutions to digital transformation with a focus on advanced technological skills and an emphasis on lifelong learning to ensure the workforce can adapt to ongoing changes in the digital economy,” she explained.

With the rapidly evolving technological landscape in mind, upskilling in the area of digital transformation has numerous career benefits, for example enhanced employability as you add to your skillset, an increase in earning potential and even the opportunity to “future proof” your role.

Integrated courses

Micro-credentials, when correctly implemented, can complement traditional degree programmes in a number of ways. Take for example the Advance Centre, in partnership with University College Dublin, Technological University Dublin and ATU Sligo, which offers accredited programmes and modules with the intent of addressing Ireland’s future digital skill needs.

“They enable students to gain additional skills and knowledge that supplement their professional field. For example, a mechanical engineer might pursue a micro-credential in cybersecurity or data analytics to enhance their expertise and employability,” said O’Gorman.

By bridging very specific skills gaps, micro-credentials can cover materials that may otherwise not be addressed in more traditional degree programmes. “This is particularly valuable in fast-evolving fields where specific up-to-date skills are in high demand.”

Furthermore, it is fair to say that balancing work, education and your personal life is no easy feat, but this shouldn’t mean that you have to compromise on your career aspirations. As noted by O’Gorman, micro-credentials support lifelong learning, enabling graduates and other professionals to return to education without committing to a laborious, time-consuming programme.

This offers people the opportunity to customise their education, linking it closely with their career goals and personal interests. “Many micro-credentials are developed in collaboration with industry partners ensuring that the skills and knowledge provided are aligned with current industry needs,” she said.

Mitigating challenges

Upskilling in digital transformation comes with many challenges, for the employer as well as the employee.

One such issue O’Gorman noted is the difficulty in isolating the areas in need of improvement. “Employers often struggle to accurately identify the specific digital skills their workforce lacks”, she stated, explaining that by conducting comprehensive skills assessments, utilising data analytics and listening to feedback from managers and employees, employers can work towards precisely pinpointing gaps in skill.

Budgetary concerns and the speed at which technological innovation is advancing can also hinder companies, particularly SMEs. However, O’Gorman said that by seeking out partnerships with educational institutions and implementing continuous learning strategies that support ongoing training and education, employers can establish a healthy culture.

From the employee point of view, continued access to resources, such as updated software, reliable internet coverage and learning materials, can be a challenge.

O’Gorman noted that employers can “ensure that all employees have access to the required resources by investing in necessary infrastructure and providing resources like company laptops, software licensing and work with academic partners to develop content”.

Additionally, hindsight is 20/20, therefore, employees may not immediately recognise the advantages of upskilling for the future. To mitigate this, O’Gorman stated professionals can “collaborate with academic partners to tailor material to be role-specific and focus on practical applications”. They can also examine real-world case studies to prove relevancy and identify potential benefits.

Who is it for?

As with education in general, micro-credentials are not a one-size-fits-all operation. “Many sectors benefit hugely from digital transformation courses, sectors such as data science, health, cybersecurity and engineering disciplines such as software, electronic and quantum engineering,” explained O’Gorman.

Because digital transformation education is by its very nature multidisciplinary, organisations like the Advance Centre can offer students and professionals a broad range of programmes to fit most industries and schedules, as the majority of courses are delivered online or blended.

Ultimately, with the ambitious five-year MicroCreds project to be completed in 2025, Ireland is on course to be the first European country to establish a coherent national framework for quality assured and accredited micro-credentials, so now is the time to consider the skills you might need for the future.

