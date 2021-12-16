Microsoft Ireland cloud skills course to prep learners for ‘in-demand roles’

Microsoft Ireland’s general manager said cloud tech is a ‘growth sector providing an increasing number of job opportunities each year’.

Microsoft Ireland has launched a new cloud skills training programme developed in collaboration with the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB).

The Microsoft Cloud Traineeship programme aims to prepare participants for jobs within the cloud industry. On completing the course, successful participants will receive a QQI Major Level 5 Award and the latest Microsoft Certifications in cloud computing, including Azure. It will be fully funded for eligible participants.

Anne Sheehan, the new general manager of Microsoft Ireland, commented: “Cloud technology is a growth sector providing an increasing number of job opportunities each year. To unlock the full potential of this sector, it’s vital that we equip people with the cloud skills to match the in-demand roles emerging within our economy.”

The course will combine education with practical experience to help people take up roles in an area that is currently dealing with a talent shortage.

On successful completion of the traineeship, the learner will have the skills required to take on a cloud support role within a medium to large organisation that has already transitioned to the cloud or is in the process of doing so. They will also be able to support smaller organisations transitioning to the cloud.

The first course began in October this year, with lessons taking place virtually and in-person on occasion.

Peter Egan, director of further education and training at MSLETB, said the organisation has “a longstanding partnership” with Microsoft Ireland in helping those in further education and training to develop digital skills to gain employment.

“The launch of this new flagship Cloud Traineeship is an example of how further education and training and the technology sector can collaborate to develop a new, diverse pipeline of exceptional IT talent while also addressing the technical skills shortage in Ireland,” Egan said.

Launching the course, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, added that society has come to “know the importance of cloud technology” thanks to the pandemic and remote working.

This is the latest course to be made available as part of Microsoft Ireland’s Pathways for Life education and training programme. The scheme is designed to “encourage and empower learners at various stages of their career” and to gain the required skills to participate fully in the digital economy, according to Sheehan.

In total, Microsoft Ireland’s cloud skills training course involves 1,200 training hours over a 52-week period. There is a mix of directed and self-directed learning via classroom and a virtual online learning platform. Participants also have the opportunity to undertake a paid work placement as part of the programme.

Anyone who is interested in upskilling in cloud is encouraged to apply for the next intake. More information is available on the course website.

