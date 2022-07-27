Large numbers of Irish Gen Z and Millennials plan to quit their jobs, survey

One quarter of Millennials left their employers so far this year as a result of burnout at work, according to a Deloitte survey.

Irish Millennial and Gen Z employees who took part in a global Deloitte survey of young workers reported that they were more willing than ever to leave their current careers to seek out new opportunities.

More than half (56pc) of Irish Gen Zs and 40pc of Millennials plan to leave their current roles within two years. Ireland was one of 45 countries involved in the survey carried out by Deloitte.

The results revealed that ‘The Great Resignation’ is permeating our jobs market. Workers want to leave their roles to seek out better work-life balance, hybrid working opportunities and more attractive working conditions.

As well as cost of living concerns, most of the Gen Zs (75pc) and Millennials (77pc) who took part in the survey prefer hybrid or fully remote work, but less than half currently have the option to do so.

In addition, many of Ireland’s young workers are concerned about the economy and the cost of living. More than half (53pc) of Millennials believe the economic situation will worsen in the next 12 months compared to 36pc of Gen Z workers.

The majority (55pc) of Irish Millennials cite the cost of living as being their number one greatest concern, compared to 36pc globally. One quarter of Millennials left their employers so far this year as a result of burnout at work.

Three in ten Irish Gen Zs do part-time work to supplement their income. One in three Gen Zs and one in two Millennials said that a better work/life balance is the main consideration when looking at an organisation’s offering in 2022.

According to Gary Notley, director for human capital, Deloitte Ireland, this desire for a better work/life balance “correlates with the second trend around mental health.”

Nearly half of Gen Zs say they feel stressed all or most of the time. Millennial stress levels are also high but down slightly from last year, according to the survey.

Employers are said to be making an effort to address workplace mental health issues. More than half of respondents reported that their employer is more focused on workplace well-being and mental health since the start of the pandemic.

However, many do not believe the increased focus has resulted in any meaningful impact on employees.

“Globally and in Ireland, Gen Z employees have been most affected by anxiety, stress and mental health issues over 2021 and 2022,” Notley pointed out.

Notley said that employers need to focus on addressing the concerns of their young workers if they are to retain talent. “While Ireland did experience the ‘Great Resignation’, there is however an opportunity to redefine it to the ‘Great Reimagination’. Organisations can recover and thrive by reflecting, revisiting, and reinventing work to better leverage technology, harness the power of workforce, and reimagine the workplace.”

