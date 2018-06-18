These are the roles recruiters want to fill the most

UX designers, project managers and automation engineers will be pleased to hear that demand for their services is high, but overall there are fewer professional roles available in Ireland this year than 2017, according to Morgan McKinley.

The number of available positions on the Irish market decreased by 14pc in May 2018 when compared to the amount available in May 2017, according to the latest iteration of recruiting firm Morgan McKinley’s Irish Employment Monitor.

The monitor also indicates that there was a decrease of 4pc in the number of professionals seeking new roles in May 2018 compared to the previous month. When viewed through the lens of year-on-year comparison (May 2018 versus May 2017), the decrease is as much as 17pc.

Global FDI director of Morgan McKinley Ireland, Trayc Keevans, argues that this reduction in movement is nothing to be alarmed about, and is merely a product of the seasonal ebb and flow of employee migration patterns. “There is usually less mobility and attrition to be seen in the market at this time of year,” Keevans explained, noting that May 2018 was still an “active month” in terms of jobs announcements and hiring activity.

Indeed, the monthly comparison (May 2018 versus April 2018) showed an increase of 12pc nationally in the number of roles available to jobseekers.

“The job flow was steady overall with high demand in certain key areas including IT, supply chain and financial services.”

A run on Java engineers

Morgan McKinley also provided a list of some of the most sought-after employees in sectors such as data analytics, engineering and financial services. It found that there was a swell of demand in the IT space for professionals skilled in UX design and project management.

Keevans said the development space is very busy across the board. The busiest area appears to be Java with microservices or Java with big data, such as Hadoop and Spark.

“The JavaScript market (Angular and React) is also very busy, with a huge demand for candidates.”

The financial services sector was keen this month to hire fund accountants with experience and specialisms in private equity and real estate; operational and credit risk specialists; and claims handlers.

Meanwhile, in engineering, demand was high for automation engineers, electrical engineers, design engineers, mechanical engineers and building services engineers.