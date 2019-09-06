Tired of September already? Discover jobs news and advice to keep you motivated

For the first week of September, we have some career insights and advice to help you get inspired and motivated.

Entering into the slog of September and feeling a little demotivated?

This week, we had some great stories that could help to put some pep back in your step as we dive back into work after the summer.

Firstly, in jobs news, we reported that tech company Xperi has opened a new office in Galway, where it plans to invest in R&D and create positions in UX engineering.

If hearing about about engineering jobs makes you wonder about what their working day actually looks like, you should check out our story with Mastercard’s John Conneely. He talked us through his daily duties, what makes the culture great at the company, and the things he has learned along the way.

You may be anticipating the weighty workload ahead of you in the coming months. If that’s the case, it could be time to consider something new and different. Typically, a lot of us think about upward trajectories into ‘bigger and better things’, but we learned from Hays that a horizontal move could just be the best career decision of your life.

If you’re looking for more general career advice, we got some gems from Johnson & Johnson Vision’s global president, Swami Raote. He visited the company’s facility in Limerick last week and talked to Siliconrepublic.com about Ireland’s role in the organisation’s global success, before letting us in on some of his top tips.

Maybe you’re not just looking for a horizontal career change, but to make the move to a whole new industry. We spoke to Stuart Grimes from Dun & Bradstreet, an accountant turned software developer, about his experiences moving from something he had worked in for 20 years to something brand new.

