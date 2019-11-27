Looking for a pharma career that’s ‘full of opportunities and learning’?

Find out what positions MSD Ballydine is currently hiring for, and what new recruits joining the company can expect.

MSD is a global pharma business, but one of its busy hubs is located in Ballydine, just outside Clonmel in Tipperary. The Ballydine facility exports to more than 30 countries, including Japan and the US, producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for use all around the world.

We visited the Tipperary site, which includes a formulation, R&D and manufacturing facility, to find out more and learn what types of roles the company is currently hiring for.

What can new hires expect?

We first met with API tech lead David Keogh, who discussed what new joiners to the company can expect. “Someone working in MSD can start their career in one function and, throughout their career, move through any or all the different functions of pharmaceutical development,” he said.

Those functions revolve around the products that Ballydine takes from phase two clinical trials, after which they undergo API production, spray-drying and formulation, all on the same site.

“There’s a great team focus in MSD Ballydine, where everyone is working together creating innovative solutions,” he added.

‘Changing and advancing’

Ballydine’s analytical development and commercialisation director Sinead Clarke let us know about the “many opportunities” that exist at the site, for both current employees and new joiners.

“We are … changing and advancing in technology, so we do need to look at upskilling our existing workforce but also at bringing in technical expertise,” she added.

The types of roles currently on offer at Ballydine, according to Clarke, are primarily in the areas of process, analytical chemistry, safety engineering, chemical engineering and operations.

She described a career at MSD Ballydine as “challenging, exciting” and “full of opportunities and learning”. Her advice for anybody interested in a career at the company was to visit its website to see the open roles across all of its sites .