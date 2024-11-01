Navigating Ireland’s complex deep tech landscape

CTO of Equal1 and former director of VPU engineering at Movidius, Brendan Barry discusses Ireland’s deep tech industry, the future for professionals and the challenges to be overcome.

With a broad range of established deep tech companies and new and emerging start-ups, the Irish deep tech landscape is best described as robust, with a particular, recent expertise in the area of semiconductors. Companies such as Parthus, Movidius and Decawave have greatly contributed to advancements in global semiconductor technologies, with Ireland cultivating a reputation for high-level innovation in this sector.

“The presence of industry giants such as Analog Devices, Intel and Qualcomm has not only bolstered this reputation but also helped cultivate a highly skilled talent pool that is at the forefront of silicon technology innovation,” explained Brendan Barry, the CTO of Irish quantum computing company Equal1.

From university courses, micro-credentials and EU-funded research initiatives, to innovation hubs, online skills development and government projects, Ireland’s deep tech industry is supported by a committed network of experts and institutions, dedicated to furthering the country’s AI, machine learning, quantum and IoT capabilities, among others.

“The combination of a well-established semiconductor base, cutting-edge research, and strategic partnerships continues to drive Ireland’s position as a leader in deep tech, attracting investment and fostering innovation across various technology sectors. This dynamic environment provides a fertile ground for both established companies and startups to develop and thrive, leveraging Ireland’s unique strengths in technology and innovation,” said Barry.

Future graduates

Increased automation and advanced technologies are not just transforming organisations, they are also altering the expectations placed upon future graduates and early-career professionals looking to forge a career path in deep tech.

As a career route, deep tech is incredibly broad and candidates can explore a number of areas, such as aerospace, biotechnology, quantum computing, advanced cybersecurity, robotics, virtual reality and more. For this reason, experts in this sector need to possess a wide range of technical and soft skills, to ensure career longevity.

Additionally, due to the complexity of the work, the majority of employers will expect a bachelor’s, masters or PhD in a STEM subject, as well as significant industry-based knowledge and other relevant forms of certification, research and experience.

“For future graduates and young professionals aiming for a career in deep tech, adopting an interdisciplinary approach is crucial,” explained Barry. “It’s essential to blend a strong foundation in engineering with knowledge of emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing and IoT. Practical experience, gained through internships or projects with deep tech firms, is vital for applying theoretical knowledge in real-world settings.”

He emphasised the importance of retaining your curiosity and seeking out opportunities to engage with continuous learning, keeping pace with the rapid evolution of technology. He also noted workshops, seminars, industry conferences and research/development projects are an ideal way to keep abreast of sector trends and also provide an opportunity to widen your professional network.

“To excel in deep tech, a natural curiosity and robust analytical skills are essential. Professionals must have the ability to solve complex problems and understand intricate technical concepts. The capacity to collaborate effectively with cross-disciplinary teams is also crucial due to the integrative nature of deep tech projects.”

Overcoming challenges

According to Barry, several key challenges are impacting the further development of Ireland’s deep tech sector. Namely, the rapid pace at which technology is advancing is surpassing the rate at which educational and training programmes can grow, creating a significant skills gap in areas such as AI, quantum computing and biotechnology.

“This disconnect makes it difficult for professionals to stay current with industry demands. Additionally, the high costs associated with research and development pose significant barriers, especially for startups and smaller firms that struggle to secure necessary funding.

“This challenge is compounded by fierce competition for skilled professionals, with Irish companies vying with global firms that often offer more lucrative packages.”

To address these challenges, Barry explained a multifaceted approach is critical. Industries and educational institutions should forge partnerships to ensure a curriculum that is representative of organisational and career needs, with specialised development programmes in new and emerging fields, to decrease the skills gap.

He is also of the opinion that increased funding and support for R&D initiatives should be improved. “Government and private sector investment in research and development need to be amplified. This could include tax incentives for R&D activities, grants for startups, and funding programs specifically targeted at emerging technologies.”

Lastly, by focusing on strategic talent acquisition and retention and offering creative compensation packages, as well as career development opportunities, companies can renew interest in local firms, promote Ireland as a leading tech hub and attract international experts.

“We are living in an era of remarkable change – technology is advancing more rapidly than ever and while this pace can be overwhelming, it also opens up a wealth of opportunities. As a CTO, I see on a daily basis how these advancements can address major global challenges such as climate change, complex disease analysis and energy efficiency.

“This period of technological growth offers us an unprecedented chance to explore and implement solutions that could significantly affect all of humanity. By embracing these innovations, we have the potential to make substantial impacts, possibly solving some of the toughest issues we face today, within our own lifetimes.”

