New horizons: How might deep tech change working life?

Deep tech, that is advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, augmented reality and quantum computing, have the potential to change working life as we know it.

With advancements in areas such as the green transition, mass digitalisation and the health sector, deep tech is changing how we live and work, largely for the better. Depending on who you ask, we are either at the beginning of, or preparing to enter into, the fourth industrial revolution.

From job creation and potential job elimination, to high-tech manufacturing and increased efficiency via automated tasks, the deep-tech wave will likely be contradictory and disruptive for industries globally. With that in mind, how is the workplace transforming in response to the increased adoption of and investment into deep tech?

Digital dexterity

Undoubtedly, professionals, organisational leaders and future graduates working in the deep-tech space will require a high-degree of technical ability in a number of complex and advanced subjects depending on what area they venture into, for example biotechnology, space technology, machine learning, cybersecurity, quantum, blockchain and robotics.

Employees entering this space will likely be expected to be highly adaptable and willing to invest in consistent training and upskilling to ensure they are at the top of their game, and able to address complex problems. HR teams will also likely be responsible for ensuring a forward training strategy that offers opportunities for continuous learning.

Job security and insecurity

Mass job displacement has long been cited as a potential risk factor as deep tech continues to make waves, even in industries outside of the technology sector. A report from the World Economic Forum forecasted that “by 2025, machines will perform more current work tasks than humans, compared to 71pc being performed by humans today”.

Additionally, research released by management consulting company McKinsey estimated that between 400m and 800m individuals could be displaced by automation, while between 75m and 375m of these displaced professionals will need to upskill or entirely reskill to keep in line with a workforce altered by deep tech. While job security will be of significant concern, there is also great potential for job creation as the demand for highly skilled individuals to solve some of the globe’s most pressing challenges will likely generate new roles and responsibilities in a range of sectors.

Remote, flexible and hybrid work

Despite possessing the technology to facilitate it, remote and flexible working pre-pandemic was, for the majority of people, not considered a viable option, or rather, it simply was not an option people really understood was at their disposal. Covid-19 changed all of that.

AI-powered technologies and other advanced communication tools such as virtual meeting platforms have and continue to forge a workforce that enables remote and hybrid working for a modern, human-centric approach to working life.

Despite a spate of full-time return-to-office mandates in recent months, as seen with Amazon and Dell, there is still a belief that hybrid working will become the new norm and not just a passing trend.

HR and employee data

Research suggests that advanced technologies can greatly improve the employee experience, particularly if used strategically by HR teams. For example, by collecting and analysing employee data via AI-powered wearables and other metrics, employees can take part in organisational wellness programmes and employers can better gauge how company initiatives are faring.

AI-powered workplace apps can also enable employees to better engage with their place of work and provide fair and relevant feedback regarding certain aspects of the job, allowing employers to hear employee concerns and respond before issues escalate.

Additionally, health-based platforms powered by AI can analyse workplace ergonomics and suggest improvements, reducing physical strain while at work and increasing safety and comfort.

Safety frameworks

Deep tech has the power to make the working environment a safer, more efficient place that is easily accessible for employees of all abilities. However, it comes with significant safety concerns, in relation to data, privacy and how information is sourced and stored.

Employers will have a responsibility to ensure that they build strong safety frameworks and that employees receive training in relation to AI and other advanced technology protocols. Organisations should also prioritise ethical AI use and best practice, fostering a culture built on accountability, transparency and accuracy.

Ultimately, deep tech has the potential to greatly alter working life for the vast majority of people in the workforce. From improved wellness programmes, a wider array of skills, increased flexible working and new opportunities, to the added pressures of job insecurity and major cyber concerns, the automation of the working world is contradictory in nature.

Change can be unsettling, but whether or not we as a society are ready, the transformation of the workplace in response to mass digital advancement is happening. By embracing deep-tech technologies and tackling challenges head on, the global workforce can be at the forefront of the next wave of the fourth industrial revolution and ready to reap the benefits.

