New year, new job? Check out who’s hiring this week

With a major jobs announcement from Salesforce, it’s never been a better time to consider your career options.

This week in Careers, we took a closer look at some fascinating research for employees and jobseekers alike.

While LinkedIn research showed the worryingly high number of people who are unhappy at work, an Indeed study showed that a lot of people stay in jobs they don’t enjoy because they don’t want to be seen as ‘job-hoppers’.

However, I believe that jobseekers and employees shouldn’t settle for things that make them unhappy and, since we’re still relatively new to 2019, what better time to look at your career prospects and consider getting a brand new job?

Our friends at Hays examined the signs that you may have been in your job too long. Not sure if it’s time to move on? Check this out.

For those in the world of sci-tech, it’s a good time to be in the market for a new job. After all, many industries within the sci-tech sector are suffering from severe talent shortages, so, if you have the right skills and experience, you’re in an excellent position.

One of the areas suffering from a skills gap is data science. As one of the hottest sci-tech growth areas for the past few years, there is constantly a need for more talent. To tackle this, Accenture launched a new data science course this week specifically geared towards women working in STEM who want to explore this emerging field.

For those of you in the market for a new role, there were a few new jobs announcements this week, with Salesforce confirming a whopping 1,500 jobs for Dublin this morning (18 January).

If that doesn’t take your fancy, global life sciences firm Eurofins announced 150 new jobs in Dublin at the start of the week and Three Ireland is set to expand its Limerick customer service centre, hiring 30 people in the process.