Huckletree partners with NoCo for ‘ultra-flexible’ co-working spaces

Companies that sign up to the new network will have access to NoCo and Huckletree amenities, including event spaces, hot desks and more.

Last month, NoCo announced the opening of a new co-working space in Swords, Co Dublin. Now, it has been revealed that collaborative workspace provider Huckletree has partnered with the property company on its “ultra-flexible workspace model” in Swords, as well as at new facilities due to open in Adamstown, Bray, Clonee and Naas.

The model will allow teams to work together in person while keeping a physical distance. The goal is to give people the option to collaborate in a shared space closer to their homes, reducing the need for long commutes.

According to recent research from Huckletree, 88pc of company founders said they wanted to work in an office at least once a week.

The organisation’s flagship workspace on Pearse St in Dublin stayed open during Level 5 restrictions and during that time onboarded 100 new members. Its clients include MIT-backed behavioural science company Cogito, Silicon Valley Bank and hiring skills platform Social Talent.

“The last few months have shown us that demand for the work-from-anywhere model is not slowing down,” said Huckletree founder and COO Andrew Lynch.

“People want flexible options that fit in with their lives, whether that be proximity to home, space or time-share offices or additional services such as fitness, mentoring or cycling schemes to help them navigate the complexity of today, to better lead their teams.

“We see huge potential in this new partnership with NoCo, which will allow us to again meet our members where they are, literally, and extend our reach to outside the city centre.”

Combined amenities from NoCo and Huckletree

The partnership will allow NoCo clients to use Huckletree’s hot-desking and event space facilities in Dublin, London and Manchester. In turn, Huckletree customers will get to use private Huckletree studios in NoCo locations, with free parking.

The new sites will include fibre-powered connectivity and 24-hour security. They will be “strategically situated”, NoCo said, to cover all of the “major artery roads that feed into Dublin city”. They will also be close to parking facilities, public transport and childcare and recreational amenities.

NoCo co-founder Brian Moran said he hopes the offering will “facilitate a better work-life balance” for those who sign up.

“The NoCo network of dedicated workspace facilities means team members can work from an existing HQ location, their own home, one of our dedicated own-door office spaces, and now tap into the Huckletree ecosystem.”