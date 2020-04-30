Online training courses launched for remote employees and leaders

Two new remote-working training programmes have been launched by the Laois & Offaly Education and Training Board, IDA Ireland, Solas and Grow Remote.

With more businesses around the country now working from home, the Laois & Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), IDA Ireland, Solas and Grow Remote have developed two new online training programmes for anyone who wants to learn more about remote working.

The first is called Remote Work Ready and is geared towards employees and unemployed people who want to make the transition to remote working.

The seven-week course is fully funded and has three parts: ‘workplaceless’ certification, which prepares learners for working in a distributed or hybrid environment; Grow Remote facilitated workshops, which will host guest speakers; and ICDL Online, the international computer literacy certification.

Modules included in the Remote Work Ready course explore the aspects of a remote workday, workflows in a remote environment, safeguarding data in a virtual office and how to work independently and autonomously.

The second course, Leading Remote Teams, was developed to help managers leading teams that include remote workers. The elements included in this 10-week programme are a ‘leadplaceless’ certification, workshops facilitated by Grow Remote and a level-six certification in project management.

Modules will look at remote team culture, change management, learning and development, and more, with workshops on using Slack and Zoom, managing conflict and leading a remote team.

Speaking about the course on its site, the LOETB said: “Our remote leadership programme will have an immediate and lasting impact on virtual leadership skills.

“This programme is designed for managers new to remote leadership or looking to optimise the productivity and culture of their remote teams.”

Both of the courses are available nationwide as they are fully online. Remote Work Ready and Leading Remote Teams begin on Tuesday 5 May. For more information about both courses and how to register your interest, visit the LOETB website here.