Are organisations in the midst of a ‘Zillennial dilemma’?

As one of the in-between generations, Zillennials face unique challenges in the workplace.

Most of us will likely have heard a lot of talk about the different generations to have come before and after our own, for example the Silent Generation, Boomers, Gen Alpha, the list goes on. However, perhaps not everyone is aware of the unique microgroups that exist in between that have had a significant impact on life and working culture.

The mid-50s to the early-60s saw the rise of Generation Jones, a group that existed between the Baby Boomers and Generation X and who held views that, unlike previous and coming generations, were not defined by world-changing global events such as the Vietnam War or rapid technological achievements.

As a generation that came into adulthood without experiencing an event that could define their identity as a group, they carved out their own, basing their values on how they saw the world, different to their older Boomer counterparts and not affected by the technology and cultural wave that would define the 70s and the Generation X narrative.

Now, we have the Zillennials, a cohort born roughly between 1992 and 1998, give or take a few years depending on the source, who are caught between the expectations of Millennial and Gen Z working culture. While this group can recall a time before the advent of modern internet technology, they are also primed to adapt to the mass digitalisation taking place every day.

For Shanna Milford, a HR lead at Iris Software Group, Zillennials are “uniquely shaped by both eras, combining the adaptability and social awareness of Gen Z with the stability-seeking tendencies of Millennials”. However, this dual existence can lead to significant challenges in the workplace as they find themselves rooted between two very distinct generations.

Who are the Zillennials?

According to Milford, Zillennials are often considered an ‘in-between’ generation, that occupy a space morphed by the economic uncertainty of the late 2000s, the technology boom and growing societal issues such as the climate crisis.

“These experiences have forced a deep desire for stability amongst these individuals while also driving for progress and authenticity in the workplace. This leaves them torn between balancing traditional obligations, such as proving their professional worth through visible dedication, with modern values, including work-life harmony and purpose-driven careers.

“They are often caught between conforming to established norms and advocating for change, which can create both opportunities and frustrations in their professional lives.”

As a bridge between the generations, Zillennials bring a fresh perspective to organisational challenges, offering flexibility, adaptability and resilience, while still having a respect for and understanding of traditional frameworks.

“These individuals are agile problem-solvers, having grown up in a fast-paced world where adaptability was key,” explained Milford. “While their digital fluency enables them to embrace cutting-edge tools and platforms, they also prioritise thoughtful, intentional use of technology, being mindful of privacy and impact.

“Collaboration and community are other traits that seep into this generation’s approach to work, making them valuable contributors to workplaces seeking to navigate change and complexity.”

Zillennial dilemma

For Zillennials in the workplace, navigating company culture and expectations can be a balancing act and they often face challenges by virtue of their position between their Millennial and Gen Z co-workers. While they may strive to meet the demands of their older colleagues, they often feel the need to advocate for progressive change, championed by younger employees.

For Milford, “this balancing act can create tension when traditional workplace norms clash with their desire for flexibility and innovation. Additionally, many workplaces have yet to develop leadership models that cater to Zillennials’ needs, leaving them to navigate their careers with minimal tailored guidance.

“Mental health among this group stands out as both a strength and a challenge, as they often find themselves in systems that are still adapting to prioritise wellbeing. These challenges can impact Zillennials’ ability to bring their best selves to work, underscoring the need for organisational changes that support them.”

She is of the opinion that organisations are in an ideal position to build stronger infrastructure in support of Zillennial needs, that also reflect the duality of their workplace identity. With the pursuit of inclusion and purpose in mind, employers need to move beyond traditional models and develop pathways that enable Zillennials to explore new opportunities, while still moving upwards.

“Leadership plays a crucial role here with managers needing to adopt adaptable approaches and focusing on mentorship and collaboration rather than outdated command-and-control structures. By embedding these practices into their cultures, employers can create environments for Zillennials to thrive in, delivering long-term value to both individuals and the organisation.”

Ultimately, for Milford, investing in Zillennials is not solely about meeting the demands of a single cohort, rather, it is a proactive step taken in the journey to build a tough, resilient and future-ready workforce.

“Zillennials are at the forefront of shaping a new era in the workplace, one that prioritises flexibility, inclusivity and innovation. By understanding their unique strengths and challenges, organisations have an opportunity to not only support this group but also redefine workplace culture for all generations.”

