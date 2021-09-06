Dublin firm ParkOffice launches smart parking software tool for employees

ParkOffice launched a new automated tool in time for Ireland’s return to offices, which lets office workers share parking spaces.

As Irish workers plan a return to the office, a product has been launched that could potentially alleviate the stress of finding a parking space.

Dublin-based software company ParkOffice has introduced a new data-powered feature called Spotshare to help workers share parking spaces.

The platform enables people to share and trade parking spots either with colleagues or with people from other companies. It functions using Newton, ParkOffice’s ‘smart employee parking’ algorithm.

This algorithm allows companies to automate all aspects of the parking space sharing process from security to payments. It also identifies which spaces can be used and when they are available.

Founded in Dublin in 2016, ParkOffice now operates in 15 countries worldwide. It has a second office in New York and it employs 15 people in total. It works with companies including L’Oreal, Indeed and Europcar to provide their employees with parking software.

The company’s core feature enables staff to release assigned parking spaces when they are out of the office, working remotely or on holidays. Its new Spotshare feature will allow it to tap into the market of people returning to work in offices.

The company described Spotshare as like a “stock exchange for employee parking”.

Garret Flower, the founder of parking app Parkpnp, is also the CEO and founder of ParkOffice.

“The launch of Spotshare comes at a time when commuters feel extremely anxious about returning to the workplace,” he said. “Our new feature aims to relieve the headaches and stress associated with navigating workplace parking by encouraging companies within the same buildings to share spaces with others.”

Flower added that he hoped Spotshare would help “make the return to the office as stress-free as possible with minimum disruption to employees and employers”.

Irish workers will be able to return to offices from 20 September onwards, according to the Government’s announcement last week.

According to 2016 census figures from the Central Statistics Office, the majority (61.4pc) of Irish workers travel to work by car.