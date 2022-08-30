Irish-founded e-learning service to prepare people for payments careers

Irishman John Ryan hopes PayEd can help fill a knowledge gap in the payments sector by providing online courses.

A new online education platform has launched with the aim of helping people begin a career in the payments sector.

PayEd was set up by Sydney-based Irishman John Ryan, who is the company’s CEO. Ryan has years of experience working in the payments sector in Australia, the UK and Asia.

With PayEd, Ryan is aiming to fill the knowledge gap in the payments sector by offering practical training.

According to Ryan, the service is launching at a pivotal time in the payments space, which is growing rapidly and becoming more sophisticated.

“Our primary focus is to roll out a comprehensive global payments education offering to meet the knowledge gap in this very agile market,” he said.

“This will be achieved with help from a dedicated and highly experienced team of advisers who will help to shape the curriculum on offer and who are focused on improving lives everywhere through payments education.”

He singled out the platform’s #101 in Payments course as “a great foundation course for anyone thinking about learning more”.

PayEd also has courses related to cybersecurity in payments and regulations, while programmes on SWIFT and design thinking will be streamed shortly.

While is focused on serving clients in the Australasia region, courses will be delivered online to ensure they can be accessed anywhere in the world. When a person has completed a course, they get a QR-coded digital certificate. They can also stay in touch with fellow alumni to consult on payment trends.

PayEd’s programmes have been developed with input from global payment experts. The company has appointed an advisory board to help guide it through the next stage of its development. It includes Luke Wilson, COO of the Australian Payments Network, and Stephen Benton, former CEO of Eftpos Australia.

“Together they will support further development and commercialisation of PayEd’s suite of courses, while also offering a unique and diverse perspective on the world of payments ­– which is critical to ensuring that we remain relevant and applicable to the industry and the skills it requires,” said Ryan.

PayEd said it is currently working with academia to deliver a payments degree. The company is also working on an inclusion programme in Central Africa and will deliver training to secondary schools in 2023.

