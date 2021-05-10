Project economy report: Contractors are happier and better paid

The first ever report on Ireland’s project economy, carried out by Trinity Business School and Contracting PLUS, says contractors have better job satisfaction and higher salaries than long-term employees.

Freelance workers in the project economy are better paid, less discriminated against and happier than their counterparts in long-term employment, according to a new study.

Trinity Business School surveyed almost 1,500 contractors, contract recruiters and companies employing contractors to learn more about working life in the project economy. The research was led by Prof Andrew Burke, the school’s dean and chair of business studies, who spoke about the topic at Future Human 2020.

Explaining the difference between the gig economy and the project economy at the event last October, he said: “Despite all the media attention that the gig economy gets, the project economy actually is much, much bigger.”

Burke’s new study, carried out in collaboration with Contracting PLUS, is the first ever research report on Ireland’s project economy and will be repeated annually going forward. It shows that the project economy is five times bigger than the gig economy.

The project economy is more output-based than input-based, he said at Future Human, which means that companies can hire professionals with specialised skills for a set amount of time or a particular project that has an end date.

Payment in the project economy

The report says that professional contractors charge an average rate of €501 per day. In 2020, they earned an average income of €109,066. This is 58pc higher than the salaries of their equivalent employees in the same type of job.

Those who do project-based work – which is around three-quarters – earn more than that again, charging €535 per day and earning €116,802 each year. This is 70pc more than equivalent employees.

According to the report, the highest daily rates are charged by those working in finance and other professional services, climbing as high as €733, and marketing services and administrative support services were on the lower end of the scale, starting at €366 per day.

Impact on Ireland’s economy

Burke said the report demonstrates the importance of the project economy to Ireland’s wider economy.

“Project-based professional contractors are key in driving growth and innovation in corporations and SMEs alike,” he said. “We find that they get well rewarded for the high value they create for business, earning approximately 70pc more than equivalent employees, and with greater personal fulfilment for the work they do.

“The high-skilled project economy provides a combination of great value to the economy and the life satisfaction of professional contractors.”

Jimmy Sheehan, Managing Director of Contracting PLUS, added that many business and industrial sectors rely on the project economy and its highly skilled independent contractors.

“[Contractors] make a massive contribution in businesses where agility and ability to manage uncertainty and risk supports competitive advantage,” he said.

Burke and Sheehan also said that the project economy contributes to job creation; 64pc of recruiters surveyed said they have more than 100 contractors on their books, with the vast majority working in the private sector.

The majority also work in knowledge-based sectors such as pharma, finance, ICT, engineering, life sciences and medical devices.

Contractor contentment

The study found that professional contractors have greater work satisfaction than long-term employees, averaging at 80pc. Contractor respondents spoke about seven key areas of working life.

Work itself scored the highest satisfaction rating at 84pc, following by job location at 83pc and flexibility at 82pc. The quality of remote working options scored 81pc, rate of pay scored 79pc and work-life balance scored 75pc.

And in terms of achievement, 88pc said they were happy with the amount of success they had experienced in their career.

Contractors aged 60 and higher had some of the highest job satisfaction scores, according to the report, and the lowest burnout (8pc) and loneliness (21pc) scores.

Diversity and inclusion

The project economy can be more diverse and inclusive than other types of employment, the report says. Older contractors tend to remain active in the workforce than employees, for example.

The gender pay gap in the project economy is less than 8pc, according to the study, as opposed to the national average of 25pc. However, the report also shows a 75/25 split in the ratio of men to women working in the economy.

Looking to the future, Sheehan said: “Better regulation and parity in taxation that puts professional contractors on a par with other self-employed business owners is needed, so that we do not inadvertently create hurdles and hamper the significant entrepreneurial contribution of this high-skilled professional cohort.”