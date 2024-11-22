Are recruiters left out in the cold on the topic of workplace burnout?

The latest IrishJobs report has indicated that a rising workload, high levels of stress and automation are of key concern to recruiters and organisations.

We have entered into an era where organisations are rightly being held responsible for ensuring that all employees are working in an environment that is conducive to positive physical and mental wellbeing. Now more than ever, employers are cognisant of how an unhealthy and overwhelmed workforce is a major hindrance to company culture and overall success.

But despite this awareness, research suggests that recruiters are often left out in the cold when the conversation turns to the topic of stress and wellbeing.

Hiring platform IrishJobs has today (22 November) released the IrishJobs Recruiter Snapshot survey, which gathered information from more than 250 recruitment leaders and employees across Ireland, working in a range of SMEs and larger organisations, to gain insight into attitudes around recruitment.

What was discovered is that, of the responding participants, 33pc of recruiters, that’s one out of every three, would describe themself as being heavily, or very heavily, physically and mentally stressed due to their workload. A further 51pc explained that in the past three years their workload has dramatically increased, likely in response to Ireland’s labour market and healthy employment rate.

Recruitment woes

While Ireland’s growth in terms of post-pandemic recovery and employment is obviously a positive and impressive sign of the region’s tenacity, it has also led to issues of burnout and exhaustion for those working in recruitment. As companies battle to attract and retain top tier talent, while also struggling to address the growing skills shortage, 57pc of responding recruiters said that they need more time to fill open roles, than previously required.

For recruiters, there are many factors leading up to stress and burnout, for example a lack of resources that prevent them from getting on top of, what can seem like, mountains of job applications. The recruitment process itself can be draining, as more and more applicants and employees are expected to devote a great deal of time to interviews and assessment.

According to the IrishJobs survey, it is the larger companies that are facing the higher burden and difficulties when it comes to filling empty roles. Anxiety levels are also at their highest amongst recruiters in larger organisations, as 41pc of responding participants in bigger companies revealed they are feeling heavy levels of stress.

Sam Dooley, the country director of The Stepstone Group Ireland, with responsibility for IrishJobs, said, “findings show that many recruiters are struggling with increased hiring demands and workloads as a result of this competitive market for talent. These pressures are having a significant impact on well-being and productivity across the recruitment landscape in Ireland. 1 in 3 recruiters report chronic levels of stress, which puts them at serious risk of burnout.

“It is important that employers create an environment where the well-being of staff is prioritised and regularly check in with recruitment teams to ensure they have sufficient support. With skills shortages unlikely to abate in the near term, putting an increased focus on upskilling and reskilling initiatives can help businesses meet their talent needs and reduce pressure on hiring teams.”

Light at the end of the tunnel

For many modern-day employees the technological transformation of the workplace, despite being exciting and new, also comes with a degree of anxiety, as it is coupled with the valid fears that roles and even entire industries may become obsolete in the wake of innovation.

For recruiters however, the automation of complex, time-consuming and mediocre tasks could be a blessing in disguise, as AI and other advanced technologies simplify everyday challenges. As detailed in the report, the average recruiter spends more than five hours a week on manual and administration tasks, for larger companies it is almost double this figure.

From sending reminders and follow-ups, to tracking application status and scheduling job interviews, AI has the power to reduce the workload for recruitment professionals, so they can focus on tasks that are more rewarding for them, the organisation and the individuals hoping to be considered.

There is however, still widespread concern that AI in the recruitment process could lead to issues, such as biased hiring practices, a lack of in-person support and reduced transparency and many companies, for example one-quarter (24pc) of those who responded to the survey, have yet to see an AI policy introduced into the place of employment.

Commenting on the introduction of AI into the recruitment sector, Dooley noted, “our findings also revealed that a significant amount of time is spent by recruiters on manual and time-intensive tasks. While we’re still at an early stage in the life cycle of AI, AI tools and technologies have an important role to play in automating manual recruitment tasks and enhancing productivity in the industry.

“As more organisations develop clear guidelines around the use of AI in the workplace, we expect to see adoption of these tools in recruitment rapidly accelerate.”

