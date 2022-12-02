Red Hat has a growing engineering presence in Ireland

SiliconRepublic.com headed to Red Hat Ireland Day to find out about the projects the company works on within the country.

Open-source enterprise software company Red Hat has three offices across Ireland, one in Cork, one in Waterford and one in Dublin.

The Cork location focuses on finance, while the Waterford office comes from the company’s €63.5m acquisition of WIT spin-out FeedHenry back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Red Hat’s Dublin office operates as a central location for the company’s distributed team.

The nature of Red Hat’s open-source technology means it helps partner companies with digital transformation projects. To find out more, SiliconRepublic.com headed down to the Red Hat Ireland Day on 22 November to speak to some of its senior leaders.

Keith Lynch, the country manager for Ireland, heads up the customer and partner-facing functions of the business. “We’re kind of where the rubber meets the road with Red Hat products and customers, where we’re working with our customers and delivering their projects.”

Engineering roles

About one-third of Red Hat’s team in Ireland are in engineering and technical roles, and many of these roles are remote and based around the country.

James Mernin, director of software engineering at Red Hat, said the engineering team works with technology spanning right across the company’s portfolio, from Red Hat Enterprise Linux to OpenShift and cloud services.

“We’ve some very strong relationships with the universities in Ireland and we have a growing internship pipeline and many of the new recruits are coming from local universities,” he said.

“Also, quite recently, we have some school children coming in for work experience during their transition year, helping them to make an informed decision about what they might like to do for their careers. And many of them, I’m glad to say, are choosing a career in IT.”

