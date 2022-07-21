Red Hat to run free software skills bootcamp for Irish and UK students

The programme will introduce participants to Red Hat OpenShift, as well as Kubernetes, cloud-native development and other in-demand skills.

Open-source software company Red Hat is launching a free technical bootcamp this summer for third-level students in Ireland the UK.

The programme aims to help plug the skills gap in software, especially in cloud-native development and Kubernetes, an open-source system that manages containerised applications across multiple hosts.

According to a recent report by BCS, the UK’s chartered institute for IT, UK tech vacancies in the third quarter of last year were up by 191pc on the same period in 2020. Knowledge of Kubernetes and cloud-native applications were among the most in-demand skills.

Red Hat’s summer bootcamp will help students learn new skills and get a head start on their IT careers. It will run online from 25 July until 5 August.

Students will be taken through all aspects of creating and running cloud-native applications on Red Hat’s OpenShift.

The course will begin with an introduction to containerised applications, how they run and how to create them. It will then progress to build and deployment automation, scaling, health management, role-based access control, DevOps and GitOps approaches.

It will also look at service mesh for communication resilience, serverless and function-based applications, and Quarkus for faster and low-resource consumption Java applications.

The bootcamp is primarily aimed at students across the UK and Ireland who have completed their university education but have yet to take up employment. However, first and second-year students will also be considered, as well as graduates in longer-term unemployment.

“There is so much tech talent in the UK and Ireland, but students often struggle to make that transition into employment,” according to Joanna Hodgson, UK country leader at Red Hat.

“Digital innovation is accelerating faster than the pipeline of employees available, and there is an opportunity for companies like ours to facilitate students’ transition from university to employment. Kubernetes and cloud-native skills are more valuable than ever as they become increasingly necessary for businesses on their digital transformation journey,” added Hodgson.

Spaces on the programme are unlimited and all students need to participate is a laptop with internet access. All content and workshops will be delivered online.

More information about the bootcamp is available on the website, while the registration page is available here.

