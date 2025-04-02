How might reduced DEI measures impact women in tech?

We spoke to Meredith Graham about diversity in the technology space and how a lack of support can limit career opportunities for women.

In late March, global talent platform Robert Walters released data from an Ireland-based survey, highlighting the challenges faced by many women as they navigate the working world. What was discovered is that women often lack role models that they can identify with, who have similar life and work experiences.

Many feel as though they aren’t given as much recognition for their work when compared to their male counterparts and nearly half (45pc) of those who participated in the poll are of the opinion that working culture has become subdued. In fact, 43pc of professional women said that they think relevant personal development programmes could help them advance.

For Meredith Graham, the chief people officer at IT management firm Ensono, a reduction in diversity, equity and inclusion measures, or DEI, could have a significant, negative impact on women in technology globally.

“It could lead to a decrease in opportunities for career advancement, increased feelings of exclusion and a potential rise in workplace discrimination,” Graham told SiliconRepublic.com. “Without strong DEI initiatives, organisations risk losing diverse talent and stifling innovation.

“It’s crucial for companies to maintain and strengthen their commitment to DEI to ensure that women in tech have equal opportunities to succeed and contribute to the industry.”

Striking a balance

She finds that women in tech jobs are often adversely affected by changes in workplace policy, typically targeting remote and hybrid employees, as well as primary caregivers, many of whom are women who often bear the brunt of the work.

“Women are disproportionately affected by forced return-to-office (RTO) orders, in part because of the additional caregiving responsibilities they often shoulder. RTO mandates can pressure women to choose between their careers and family obligations, especially if there is a lack of flexibility in scheduling.”

She noted that DEI measures are crucial to avoiding instances of microaggressions or discrimination, which can create an unfair and unsafe environment. “It’s essential for organisations to understand these challenges and create policies that promote flexibility, inclusion and a supportive work culture.”

However, with challenge comes opportunity, Graham believes, as the world becomes increasingly more advanced from a technological standpoint leading to new opportunities for women in the sector to excel.

“The growing emphasis on GenAI presents a chance for women to enhance their skills and advance their careers. Additionally, the demand for flexible work arrangements can lead to more inclusive work environments that support women’s diverse needs. By addressing these challenges and leveraging these opportunities, women in tech can continue to drive progress and innovation.”

Moving forward

She is of the opinion that in order for women to close the gap and achieve something closer to gender parity in the tech space, organisations and their leadership must create an inclusive environment in which women are encouraged to pursue senior positions.

“This can be achieved through open communication forums, leadership training and development programmes. Women may lack confidence due to systemic biases or a lack of representation in leadership roles. By fostering a culture of support and providing mentorship opportunities, organisations can help women build the confidence to pursue senior positions and realise their full potential.”

Always fascinated by the intersection of technology and human potential, Graham is inspired by seeing how supportive and inclusive work environments can empower individuals and entire organisations. “My interest in a career focused on people and organisational development was sparked by a deep passion for creating inclusive environments where everyone can thrive,” she said.

Equally as exciting to her, is how companies and their employees can leverage this drive to create meaningful change in the workplace.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.