Digital players to help refugees find work in Ireland’s tech sector
2 hours ago42 Views

Untapped skills resource among refugees is finally being addressed.

Cork-based IT recruitment firm Zartis and Dublin’s Digital Marketing Institute have joined forces to help refugees find work in Ireland’s booming tech sector.

The not-for-profit, industry-led initiative called Level Up involves identifying highly motivated candidates, providing them with free online training and introducing them to potential employers.

‘We believe there are many refugees who could make a positive contribution to the skills shortage in Ireland’
– JOHN DENNEHY

“There are not enough IT professionals in most countries to meet the rising demand,” said Zartis CEO John Dennehy in a post on Medium.

“Ireland is no exception. Helping an asylum seeker or refugee enter the tech sector will help local companies grow, help our economy grow, and greatly benefit the individual’s social and economic integration.”

The firms will begin by offering two scholarships with the Digital Marketing Institute for a professional diploma in digital marketing worth €1,750 each.

The course – which includes key specialisms such as mobile and social media marketing – will be delivered entirely online, so candidates can be based anywhere in Ireland.

On completion, Zartis will work with candidates to improve their interview skills and introduce them to potential employers.

Level Up is funded and operated on a voluntary basis by Zartis employees.

“We believe there are many refugees who could make a positive contribution to the skills shortage in Ireland,” Dennehy said.

John Kennedy
By John Kennedy

Editor John Kennedy is an award-winning technology journalist. He joined Silicon Republic in 2002 to become the fulcrum of the company’s news service
He was recipient of the Irish Internet Association’s NetVisionary Technology Journalist Award 2005 and Siliconrepublic.com has been awarded ‘Best Technology Site’ at the Irish Web Awards seven times. In 2011 he received the David Manley Award commending him for his dedication to covering entrepreneurs.
His interests include all things technological, music, movies, reading, history, gaming and losing the occasional game of poker.

