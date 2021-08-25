1 in 3 Irish people would relocate to live if their jobs allowed for it, survey

The desire to relocate varied considerably among different demographics, according to Royal London’s survey of 1,000 Irish adults.

Almost a third of Irish people would be willing to relocate to live, now that remote working has become more common since the pandemic.

That’s according to a survey of 1,000 Irish people by iReach, commissioned by investment protectors Royal London in a bid to ascertain how people felt about remote working and the possibility of relocating permanently if their job allowed it.

Of the 31pc who said they would move, 18pc of people were in favour of moving to the countryside or town, 8pc would consider moving abroad and 5pc would move to an Irish city.

Barry McCutcheon, propositions lead at Royal London, commented that the recent changes in workplace culture had made people more open to lifestyle changes. “Perhaps some have been renting in Dublin and now they plan to move back to their hometowns or maybe people are happy to relocate to somewhere rural in order to avail of more green space and potentially more affordable housing. 43pc of respondents said they would stay where they are living in a town or the countryside and 26pc said they would stay living in a city,” he said.

The survey revealed a large appetite for remote working among respondents, with 90pc of respondents indicating they would like to work remotely either part-time or full-time. This figure is up from 83pc in a similar Royal London survey in 2019.

About half of the respondents (56pc) said they would like a mix between office-based and remote working. Just over a third (34pc) of people would like to work remotely exclusively, while just 10pc said that they would prefer to return to the office full-time.

Different views

The findings revealed different views on remote working between genders and age groups, however. Remote working was more popular with men than it was with women, as 42pc of men would prefer to work remotely full-time compared to 26pc of women. 64pc of women said they would rather have an office as a base and be able to work remotely a few days a week as opposed to 48pc of men.

The desire to relocate to a town or rural area to work remotely was highest among 25–34-year-olds and lowest among the over 55s, at 31pc and 7pc respectively. It also varied among genders, with 22pc of men saying they would move permanently for work compared to 13pc of women.

McCutcheon said there were pros and cons to remote working, depending on a person’s circumstances and preferences. “Working remotely can provide more flexibility during the working day and it may allow for more time to do things you enjoy, like spending time with family and friends. However, living and working remotely in the same environment can make it difficult to separate home life from work life, for some,” he commented.

“Of course, it’s worth noting that working remotely and working from home are not the same. Remote work is a flexible style of working which allows employees to work anywhere outside of the organisation’s usual physical place of business, for example a co-working space or a café, or indeed from home,” McCutcheon concluded.