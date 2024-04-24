Ireland falls four places in professional relocation survey

The report took into account factors such as safety, stability and job opportunities.

Ireland has dropped to 36th position in a Most Attractive Work Destinations for Global Travel survey, down four places from last year.

The report, which was issued by IrishJobs parent company The Stepstone Group, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), revealed 84pc of professionals considering a move to Ireland prioritise access to housing.

Additionally, 83pc of workers ranked access to visa and permit assistance as crucial to a long-term move. A further 75pc of people stated that the availability of relocation support would also be a deciding factor.

Dublin placed 36th in the most desirable cities for global talent to work, the same position it held in the previous survey. Quality of life, job opportunities, safety, stability and security are some of the metrics utilised in the creation of the report.

The survey also found that out of the top 10 countries that where Ireland is considered a top destination to relocate for work, seven were based in Europe. These were Portugal, Hungary, Estonia, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and the UK.

Outside of the continent, workers in Pakistan, the UAE and Ghana also viewed Ireland as an attractive location to re-establish professionally.

The report indicated that only 8pc of Irish workers are actively engaged in seeking employment abroad, compared to the global figure of 23pc. The top three most popular destinations were the UK, Australia and the US.

Younger people and those living in a quickly growing population were most likely to travel, with geopolitical tensions and limited opportunities also proving to be a key motivation.

Sam Dooley, country director of The Stepstone Group Ireland, said: “At the national level, while Ireland remains a relatively attractive location for talent to relocate and work, its fall in this year’s rankings may be a sign that the infrastructure challenges that the economy faces, particularly in housing supply, are having a greater impact on the desire of talent to move to the country.”

“It is crucial that employers, Government and representative groups work together to address these challenges and make sure that Ireland has the right infrastructure and policies in place to be an attractive location for global talent into the future.”

