Embarking on a job hunt? Here’s what you need to know right now

This week in Careers, we looked at some of the sci-tech companies hiring in Ireland right now and got recruitment advice from industry leaders.

You may have entered into a new way of working in recent months, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t still look for a new job. If you’re unhappy in your current role, you’ve been let go or just you’re curious about the opportunities out there, our stories from this week might help.

We kicked off the week with an insightful guest post from the National Recruitment Federation’s Geraldine King. She outlined eight different steps to be mindful of if you’re rethinking your career during Covid-19.

If you’re gearing up for job interviews, there’s plenty to think about now that remote hiring has become the norm for many companies. As Codility’s Natalia Panowicz told us, it can be harder to get a sense for a company’s culture in phone or video calls. Thankfully, she shared her tips on getting a clearer picture.

Perhaps you’re on the other side of the interview, getting ready to chat to candidates for the first time. If that’s the case, Hays’ Christine Wright gave us advice on mistakes first-time interviewers should avoid. From poor timekeeping to being unprepared for questions, check out her advice here.

Someone who has lots of experience in this area is Conor McDonnell, head of HR at Fidelity Investments Ireland. The company recently announced 100 new jobs for its Galway and Dublin teams, with the majority being in technology. We spoke to McDonnell over Zoom to learn more about the roles and Fidelity’s virtual hiring and onboarding plans. Watch our conversation here.

And to help you on your journey to finding a new job, we published another list of sci-tech companies that are currently hiring in Ireland. It includes new positions announced just this week from BearingPoint and Hybrid Technology Partners, as well as other companies that are moving forward with their recruitment plans, such as AWS, Amgen and MSD.

Careers insights

As always, we also heard some general career insights from a variety of people this week. Mark Murray of Zalando told us about his work as a software engineer in the company’s Dublin tech hub.

We also spoke to Chris Cassidy, a senior reliability engineer at Takeda Dunboyne, who explained how novel technologies are impacting his role.

For employers wondering what they will need to do as we transition back to the workplace over the coming months, we explained some of the key points from the Government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol.

And finally, we attended the Workhuman Livestream event this week, where comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah talked about the struggles of working from home and what the coronavirus pandemic can teach us.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.