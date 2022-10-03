New Irish partnership to connect businesses with ‘remote-ready’ HR talent

HR Buddy is teaming up with Grow Remote to help companies across Ireland find remote HR professionals.

Employers across Ireland can tap into a new service that helps them match with ‘remote-ready’ HR professionals.

Remote Ready Talent is a partnership between HR consultancy and recruitment firm HR Buddy and Grow Remote, the remote work-focused nonprofit.

Based in the RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co Kerry, HR Buddy provides specialist recruitment services to help organisations find suitable talent in a range of roles including HR and people directors, managers, business partners, administrators and payroll specialists.

Founder and CEO Damien McCarthy said that Remote Ready Talent provides employers with an opportunity to attract and retain HR professionals “regardless of location” who can help the company “do remote well”.

“This HR-to-HR recruitment approach works in finding the best talent, the right option and best fit in an efficient and smart method,” said McCarthy.

“An organisation’s HR and people leaders are critical in leading high-performing remote teams and we are very excited to help nurture this talent and provide organisations with exposure to that talent.”

Grow Remote is a nonprofit organisation on a mission to help people work, live and participate locally by making remote work employment both visible and accessible.

The concept behind Remote Ready Talent involves having a pool of talent available to employers that meets five key requirements to be ready for remote work: self-motivation, excellent written communication skills, independence, collaboration and experience with remote working tools.

“Ireland needs significant development to build a world-class remote work ecosystem that can compete internationally,” said Grow Remote co-founder Tracy Keogh.

“One component of that is third-party service providers – there is no remote recruiter in Ireland and partnering with HR Buddy is a significant development for the sector. It’s important to note that these jobs are all advertised without location and are often between home, office and hub.”

