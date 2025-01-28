A man wearing a grey suit and black shirt leans against reflective glass while smiling at the camera.
Jack Kennedy. Image: Indeed

Report: Remote work persists despite return-to-office push

28 Jan 2025

Indeed’s latest trend report shows ongoing demand for remote and hybrid working, while GenAI jobs are on the rise.

The share of Irish job postings mentioning remote or hybrid work is “as high as ever”, according to a new trend report from job site Indeed.

Despite several high-profile return-to-office mandates including Amazon and Dell, the new report suggests that remote and hybrid work is not going away any time soon, with the overall share of remote and hybrid roles at more than 17pc.

This is especially the case in key high-demand professional and tech categories. For example, remote and hybrid roles have a 41pc share of software development roles according to Indeed.

Unsurprisingly, jobseeker interest in flexible work also remains high. With approximately 2.6pc of all searches for Irish job postings containing remote or hybrid keywords as of the end of December 2024.

A graphic showing the climb of hybrid job postings.

Image: Indeed

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Indeed and author of the report, said the Irish labour market continues to be resilient, despite global uncertainty.

“For jobseekers, that means they retain leverage when it comes to pay and benefits, as evidenced by robust wage growth and employers continuing to offer flexibility.”

GenAI jobs

Engineering and tech roles are among the toughest to fill according to the report, with a large portion of roles in these areas open for more than 60 days. For software development roles, a 35pc share of them were open for more than two months between July and December of last year.

However, technology is also giving rise to generative AI (GenAI) jobs, rising rapidly in Ireland. While they’re still relatively rare with a share of around 0.7pc of all job postings as of the end of December, this is high compared to other countries.

A graph showing the climb of GenAI jobs across multiple countries. Ireland is higher than the other countries.

Image: Indeed.

The most common sector for GenAI jobs is in the area of mathematics, which includes roles such as analysts, data scientists and data modellers. The GenAI job share in this sector is almost 8pc. After that, the strongest share of GenAI roles are in software development (4.8pc), production and manufacturing (2.2pc), and media and communications (2.1pc).

Kennedy said that Ireland’s “tech-heavy economy” means the country is an early leader in GenAI adoption. “If this trend is to continue to develop, it will require the ongoing availability of skilled staff and/or upskilling existing workforces to harness GenAI’s potential.”

